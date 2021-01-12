Weather: Sun breaks back out as dry weather continues in South Jersey

After a cloudy, gloomy Monday, the sunshine returns Tuesday and will continue for most of the week as high pressure comes into play in South Jersey.

Temperatures Tuesday will start out in the 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. The sky will gradually clear as we say goodbye to another swing-and-a-miss coastal storm.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which is pretty seasonable for this time of the year. A light westerly wind will blow.

During the evening, it’ll be much like the past couple of nights. Temperatures will slide through the 30s during the evening. We’ll see big differences between the mainland and the shore. That’s because the mainly clear sky, along with light winds “overperform” the amount of cooling we have overnight on the mainland. However, at the shore, the milder ocean waters, in the 40s, save the thermometer from dropping too low.

Come Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’ll all play the same weather game. You’ll need the jacket during the day, and likely the scarf or even the gloves at night. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, though near 50 on Friday. Overnight, lows will be around 30 on the mainland and around 35 at the shore. With high pressure in the Deep South in charge, we’ll be staying dry.