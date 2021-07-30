Weather: Summertime heat, fall-like humidity going into the weekend

A powerful cold front rolled off the coast Thursday night. Strong northwesterly winds will send dew points into the refreshing 50s for Friday and most of the weekend, making it feel like a taste of early fall.
It won’t feel like mid-September yet Friday morning, but we will get there quickly. Temperatures will start off around 70 for morning lows, pretty seasonable for this time of year. Dew points will hang around the sticky 70-degree mark as well.
However, a northwest wind of 15-20 mph sustained tapping into crisper, cooler air that originated in northern Canada will send that dew point right down. Air temperatures will stay around average, in the mid- to upper 80s, even at the shore as the offshore wind will crush any chance for a sea breeze.
Warm to hot days following a summertime cold front are quite common. Drier air is easier to heat than humid air, and the “cold” air behind the cold front isn’t all that chilly. The sun easily overcomes it.
If you missed out on outdoor activities Thursday, you’ll have your day Friday, as long as the winds aren’t too much for what you’re doing.
The evening will then be comfortable. I’d say bring a sweater out. We’re talking 80s into the 70s and even into the 60s during the evening as the wind lets up. After midnight, we’ll go all the way down to the upper 50s for Absecon and the mainland. The shore will be in the low 60s. Don’t be surprised if Corbin City or Weymouth touches 50.
Saturday will then be beautiful. Soaked in sunshine, we will rise up to around 80 degrees. Pool parties, basketball games and outdoor projects all look wonderful without it being too hot during the middle of the day.
Saturday evening will be good to go without the air conditioning again. Into the 70s we will go for the evening as the stars will fill the sky. As we go deeper into the night, we’ll bottom out in the low 60s inland, upper 60s at the shore. Another comfortable one it will be.
I do have good news for many of us Sunday. That rain threat looks more limited. High pressure should hold on long enough to keep rain to our south from creeping north. That being said, it should be fairly cloudy and a bit humid. Highs will be well into the 80s inland, cooler at the beaches.
Turning toward next week, our first full week of August, keep an eye on Tuesday. A potential tropical system may give us a glancing blow. A low pressure system will move from North Carolina out to sea to the northeast. Tidal flooding, some rain and wind are possible.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
