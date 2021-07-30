Weather: Summertime heat, fall-like humidity going into the weekend

A powerful cold front rolled off the coast Thursday night. Strong northwesterly winds will send dew points into the refreshing 50s for Friday and most of the weekend, making it feel like a taste of early fall.

It won’t feel like mid-September yet Friday morning, but we will get there quickly. Temperatures will start off around 70 for morning lows, pretty seasonable for this time of year. Dew points will hang around the sticky 70-degree mark as well.

However, a northwest wind of 15-20 mph sustained tapping into crisper, cooler air that originated in northern Canada will send that dew point right down. Air temperatures will stay around average, in the mid- to upper 80s, even at the shore as the offshore wind will crush any chance for a sea breeze.

Warm to hot days following a summertime cold front are quite common. Drier air is easier to heat than humid air, and the “cold” air behind the cold front isn’t all that chilly. The sun easily overcomes it.

If you missed out on outdoor activities Thursday, you’ll have your day Friday, as long as the winds aren’t too much for what you’re doing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}