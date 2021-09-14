 Skip to main content
Weather: Summer sticks around until Wednesday, then a coastal system follows
Weather: Summer sticks around until Wednesday, then a coastal system follows

The balmy breeze will continue to appease beachgoers and summer lovers through Wednesday. Then, a weak coastal storm will pass Thursday and Friday, bringing gloomier, more showery weather. It will then go back to being warm and dry for the weekend.

The overarching theme to our weather pattern is — warm. The jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, has been staying to our north for a number of days. Looking ahead, it will continue to do so for at least a week, perhaps even as long as the final weekend in September. While a low pressure system will bring cooler and showery weather (see: later this week), there are no signs of it feeling like fall.

Pattern through Thursday.jfif

At least I believe we can agree that it’ll be a good Tuesday to celebrate locals’ summer and be outside. Temperatures will start off in the low 70s. It will be sticky as well, with dew points around the 70-degree mark. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s on a gentle south-southeast, turning southwest, wind. With the sea warm and the sun plentiful, it will be a wonderful day for boating or the beach. Given most lifeguards are not present, though, stay out of the water unless it’s guarded.

AccuWx Tuesday.jfif

If you’ve been outside the past couple of days, the heat and humidity didn’t feel as uncomfortable. A lot of that has to do with the sun angle. With the sun lower in the sky, it doesn’t have the same “bite” to it as the months prior.

Tuesday will be very nice for a cookout or outdoor dining. We’ll fall through the 80s and 70s for the evening. You’ll want the air conditioner or fans blowing overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s. At this point, that’s seven to 12 degrees above average for this time of the year.

A ridge of mid-level high pressure just offshore will squeeze up against a trough of lower pressure to the west. A strong southwest flow will be present, even at the surface, where winds will be sustained at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to around 30 mph.

Wednesda Winds.png

Wind gusts for Wednesday afternoon, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model.

That will make Wednesday the hottest and most humid day of the week. Inland highs will sit just shy of 90, with dew points in the low 70s. That will lead to a peak heat index in the upper 90s for the afternoon. Meanwhile, that southwest wind will pick up a bit of a cooling breeze at the shore, where highs will be in the mid-80s. Sky cover will be sunny to start, but high clouds will fill in as the day goes on.

Eventually, a low-pressure system will move off the South Carolina coast Thursday and drift northward, passing just off our shore Friday. A cold front will funnel in more moisture from the northwest.

late week.jfif

The combination of this will lead to a showery, cooler and cloudier end of the week. Expect scattered showers and drizzle Thursday. Friday should be a bit drier, but it’ll be tough to find large chunks of dry time.

You’ll have enough time for outdoor exercise. By the same token, if anyone was trying to get roofing or paving done, it will have to wait until the weekend. After-school activities will be OK, though you will have some rain.

Winds should be breezy from the southeast Thursday and then northeast Friday, but I don’t see any issues with that.

Minor-stage coastal flooding will be possible with the nighttime high tides Thursday and Friday. However, given the weaker winds and the astronomically lower quarter moon, issues should be limited.

Finally, I usually like to give notice when I’m away for more than a couple of days. However, I wound up getting sick Tuesday night and needed to rest and recuperate through last week and into the weekend. It was my first time being sick like that during my time at The Press. Hopefully, it will be the last.

