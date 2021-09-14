Weather: Summer sticks around until Wednesday, then a coastal system follows

The balmy breeze will continue to appease beachgoers and summer lovers through Wednesday. Then, a weak coastal storm will pass Thursday and Friday, bringing gloomier, more showery weather. It will then go back to being warm and dry for the weekend.

The overarching theme to our weather pattern is — warm. The jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, has been staying to our north for a number of days. Looking ahead, it will continue to do so for at least a week, perhaps even as long as the final weekend in September. While a low pressure system will bring cooler and showery weather (see: later this week), there are no signs of it feeling like fall.

At least I believe we can agree that it’ll be a good Tuesday to celebrate locals’ summer and be outside. Temperatures will start off in the low 70s. It will be sticky as well, with dew points around the 70-degree mark. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s on a gentle south-southeast, turning southwest, wind. With the sea warm and the sun plentiful, it will be a wonderful day for boating or the beach. Given most lifeguards are not present, though, stay out of the water unless it’s guarded.