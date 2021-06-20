 Skip to main content
Weather: Summer solstice, Father's Day should be dry, but early week unsettled
Weather: Summer solstice, Father's Day should be dry, but early week unsettled

Astronomical summer begins Sunday with the summer solstice, and with Father’s Day tagging along for the ride, I forecast a good, if a little hot, day to be outside. It’ll then turn more active early this week, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette and a powerful cold front pass through.

A shower will still be around until 7 a.m., left over from the storms that passed overnight. It will still be soupy, with morning lows around 70 degrees. However, a little bit of drier air will work in as the day goes on, thanks to a sagging cold front.

While a few thunderstorms flare up in Pennsylvania and Maryland, they should hold to our west. Expect a dry day, though it will be close. Highs will touch 90 for Woodbine and inland towns, while Sea Isle City and the shore get up to the mid-80s before falling to around 80 in the afternoon on a cooling sea breeze.

As long as you’re staying cool (or at the shore), it will be a good day for outdoor plans for Father’s Day. I will be with my dad and family in the backyard, hoping to catch the strongest rays of the season. Around 1 p.m., it will be solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky. In Atlantic City, the sun will be 74.1 degrees high, and from there, we’ll continue our journey toward winter. It’ll be a very slow journey, of course.

Precipitable Water

Precipitable water values, according to the Canadian model, for Tuesday. Values over 1.75 inches means tropical downpours will be likely. 

The summer solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere provides its most direct face toward the sun. Technically, this will be at 11:31 p.m. For many, it’s the start of summer. However, in the weather world, we like to call June, July and August “climatological summer,” the warmest three months of the year.

Download PDF Sun Angle, by Month

Going into the evening, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s. You’ll want the fan or air conditioner running as lows only bottom out around 70 and it will be sticky again at that.

I’m still tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette for us Monday. In short, we should be dry. The storm should track far enough to our southeast to be so. We’ll get a little bit of a breeze onshore if you’re near Cape May. Wave heights should be 4 to 5 feet, and rip currents will be an issue.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly to partly cloudy day. It also will be a bad hair day, staying humid, with highs well into the 80s.

Winds will be breezy Monday night into Tuesday from the southwest, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. Expect a Monday night that again only drops to about 70 degrees.

On Tuesday, we’ll rise quickly into the mid to upper 80s, with cloud cover the only thing keeping us from 90s.

A line or lines of thunderstorms will pass sometime between midday and evening. Roadway, stream and creek flooding threatens in this largely tropical airmass that we have. Precipitable water, essentially how many inches of water are in a column of air, will near 2 inches, meaning tropical downpours will be likely.

Furthermore, damaging winds cannot be ruled out. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the morning.

Lastly, a Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, grandpops and father figures reading this. I hope your wisdom and know-how are celebrated by all who know you. Enjoy the day!

