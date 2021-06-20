Weather: Summer solstice, Father's Day should be dry, but early week unsettled

Astronomical summer begins Sunday with the summer solstice, and with Father’s Day tagging along for the ride, I forecast a good, if a little hot, day to be outside. It’ll then turn more active early this week, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette and a powerful cold front pass through.

A shower will still be around until 7 a.m., left over from the storms that passed overnight. It will still be soupy, with morning lows around 70 degrees. However, a little bit of drier air will work in as the day goes on, thanks to a sagging cold front.

While a few thunderstorms flare up in Pennsylvania and Maryland, they should hold to our west. Expect a dry day, though it will be close. Highs will touch 90 for Woodbine and inland towns, while Sea Isle City and the shore get up to the mid-80s before falling to around 80 in the afternoon on a cooling sea breeze.

As long as you’re staying cool (or at the shore), it will be a good day for outdoor plans for Father’s Day. I will be with my dad and family in the backyard, hoping to catch the strongest rays of the season. Around 1 p.m., it will be solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky. In Atlantic City, the sun will be 74.1 degrees high, and from there, we’ll continue our journey toward winter. It’ll be a very slow journey, of course.