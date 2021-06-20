Weather: Summer solstice, Father's Day should be dry, but early week unsettled

Astronomical summer begins Sunday with the summer solstice, and with Father’s Day tagging along for the ride, I forecast a good, if a little hot, day to be outside. It’ll then turn more active early this week, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette and a powerful cold front pass through.
A shower will still be around until 7 a.m., left over from the storms that passed overnight. It will still be soupy, with morning lows around 70 degrees. However, a little bit of drier air will work in as the day goes on, thanks to a sagging cold front.
While a few thunderstorms flare up in Pennsylvania and Maryland, they should hold to our west. Expect a dry day, though it will be close. Highs will touch 90 for Woodbine and inland towns, while Sea Isle City and the shore get up to the mid-80s before falling to around 80 in the afternoon on a cooling sea breeze.
As long as you’re staying cool (or at the shore), it will be a good day for outdoor plans for Father’s Day. I will be with my dad and family in the backyard, hoping to catch the strongest rays of the season. Around 1 p.m., it will be solar noon, when the sun is highest in the sky. In Atlantic City, the sun will be 74.1 degrees high, and from there, we’ll continue our journey toward winter. It’ll be a very slow journey, of course.
The summer solstice is when the Northern Hemisphere provides its most direct face toward the sun. Technically, this will be at 11:31 p.m. For many, it’s the start of summer. However, in the weather world, we like to call June, July and August “climatological summer,” the warmest three months of the year.
Going into the evening, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall through the 80s and into the 70s. You’ll want the fan or air conditioner running as lows only bottom out around 70 and it will be sticky again at that.
I’m still tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette for us Monday. In short, we should be dry. The storm should track far enough to our southeast to be so. We’ll get a little bit of a breeze onshore if you’re near Cape May. Wave heights should be 4 to 5 feet, and rip currents will be an issue.
Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly to partly cloudy day. It also will be a bad hair day, staying humid, with highs well into the 80s.
Winds will be breezy Monday night into Tuesday from the southwest, with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph. Expect a Monday night that again only drops to about 70 degrees.
On Tuesday, we’ll rise quickly into the mid to upper 80s, with cloud cover the only thing keeping us from 90s.
A line or lines of thunderstorms will pass sometime between midday and evening. Roadway, stream and creek flooding threatens in this largely tropical airmass that we have. Precipitable water, essentially how many inches of water are in a column of air, will near 2 inches, meaning tropical downpours will be likely.
Furthermore, damaging winds cannot be ruled out. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the morning.
Lastly, a Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads, grandpops and father figures reading this. I hope your wisdom and know-how are celebrated by all who know you. Enjoy the day!
With Claudette now a tropical storm, what are the 2021 names, hurricane forecast?
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - In progress
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny
Elsa
Fred
7-Day Forecast
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
