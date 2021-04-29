Weather: Summer air continues Thursday with a dry weekend ahead

It’ll be another good evening for outdoor dining. We’ll only fall through the 70s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest ahead of a cold front, keeping us balmy. As long as we stay above 64 degrees by midnight, we will have the record for the warmest low temperature at the airport. We need to stay above 60 at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City to get it, too. I believe it will be ours in both spots.

Likely, we will be dry until 11 p.m. Then, showers will be possible through 7 a.m., with a line of heavy rain or thunderstorms likely for an hour within that. Severe weather will be unlikely, though up to a half-inch of rain will occur in places that see heavier rain. Overnight, lows will be around 60.

Moving into Friday, we’ll be dry after 7 a.m., minus a low risk for a p.m. shower. Almost all outdoor activities will be fine. Winds will flip to the west, sustained 15 to 20 mph. Some cooler air will work in as we say goodbye to our taste of summer. Still, highs in the low 70s will be just fine.

The return to seasonable temperatures will occur Friday night. We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Then, under a mainly clear sky and a remaining westerly breeze, lows will be in the 40s.