Weather: Summer air continues Thursday with a dry weekend ahead

On the heels of a record-breaking day on the mainland Wednesday, Thursday will feature still summery but not record breaking temperatures. Two rounds of showers will pass between Thursday and Friday before a dry weekend ahead.
The information about the record high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport can be found elsewhere. However, if the trees were fully leafed out, you’d think we had a June beach day in the region. It took a little time for Ocean County to warm up, but when it did, it joined the rest of the region in the very warm air.
We’ll continue with the above average temperatures Thursday morning. In fact, we’ll start out in the low to mid-60s. That is about 20 degrees above average for late April, feeling more like late June. No jackets will be needed.
A few disturbances will be released from the parent low-pressure system that will be in upstate New York. That means we will be on shower watch Thursday. While a shower will be possible at any point, I do have two things you can hang your hat on.
First is that at least 80% of your day will be dry. Second, the best potential for rain will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
So some outdoor work may not be possible. However, a run or trip to the shore should be good for you. Temperatures will peak around 80 on the mainland, while the shore stays in the mid-70s. There will be a southwest wind.
It’ll be another good evening for outdoor dining. We’ll only fall through the 70s. Winds will pick up out of the southwest ahead of a cold front, keeping us balmy. As long as we stay above 64 degrees by midnight, we will have the record for the warmest low temperature at the airport. We need to stay above 60 at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City to get it, too. I believe it will be ours in both spots.
Likely, we will be dry until 11 p.m. Then, showers will be possible through 7 a.m., with a line of heavy rain or thunderstorms likely for an hour within that. Severe weather will be unlikely, though up to a half-inch of rain will occur in places that see heavier rain. Overnight, lows will be around 60.
Moving into Friday, we’ll be dry after 7 a.m., minus a low risk for a p.m. shower. Almost all outdoor activities will be fine. Winds will flip to the west, sustained 15 to 20 mph. Some cooler air will work in as we say goodbye to our taste of summer. Still, highs in the low 70s will be just fine.
The return to seasonable temperatures will occur Friday night. We’ll slide through the 60s and 50s during the evening. Then, under a mainly clear sky and a remaining westerly breeze, lows will be in the 40s.
High pressure will then barrel in from the Great Lakes and settle in the Mid-Atlantic over the weekend. The result will be a dry pair of days coming up, though they will feel different.
Saturday will be comfortable with a light jacket on, with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will then warm up as the cooler air moderates. You can go jacket-free, with highs in the mid-70s inland and mid-60s at the shore.
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
