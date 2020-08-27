If you liked Thursday’s weather, it’s more of the same Friday with hot, sticky air and the risk for a thunderstorm. The remnants of Laura will then pass Saturday before a brief streak of cooler and less humid weather.
We’ll start off our Friday in the low to mid-70s. That’s 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.
There will be plenty of morning sunshine, after some fog and haze. Any outdoor work or activities will be fine during this time, just carry extra water. Plus, if you’re walking your pets, keep their paws off the blacktop.
During the afternoon, highs will be in the low 90s inland and the upper 80s at the shore. When you factor in the heat index, it will feel like 100 in Vineland, Upper Deerfield Township or Cape May Court House, the same places that reached triple digits Thursday.
A piece of energy will bring storms in from the Midwest. It could be a solid line as it rumbles in. The timing for this would be between 6 and 10 p.m. Rain can be torrential and bring roadway flooding. Damaging winds will not be ruled out, but its a low threat.
After 10 p.m., a spotty shower or storm could occur at any point into the night, through 5 a.m., when a warm front clears to the north. Overnight low temperatures will be balmy again, in the 70 to 75 degree range.
Saturday will be a busy weather day. The remnants of Laura will get sucked into a cold front that will be passing through Saturday evening.
What’s important to know is that Saturday will not be a complete washout. From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. expect it to be more dry than not. A stiff southwest wind will blow, sustained 15-20 mph. With a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will be cooler (but still muggy) around 80 to 85 degrees.
South Jersey has been the landing spot for three tropical systems in the past decade. While …
Storms will flare up in coverage after this time, lasting until 9 p.m. to midnight. Periods of rain, heavy at times, will be present. 0.75 to 1.50 inches of rain will likely fall during Saturday, nothing we can’t handle, minus a few areas of roadway flooding. However, embedded thunderstorms may be present and, if they do, localized 3-inch amounts would bring more significant flooding.
Come Sunday morning, we should be mostly sunny. That will set up a very comfortable stretch of weather into Monday. Both days will have seasonable highs, low dew points and bright sun.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.