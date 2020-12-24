Weather: Strong winds to push in coldest air of the season for Christmas weekend

It’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas on Friday, at least on the thermometer. Breezy northwest winds will pull in cold, Canadian air on Christmas Day and into the weekend, bringing potentially our first day that fails to go above freezing on the mainland.

We will still be dealing with the last bits of Thursday night’s rainstorm Christmas morning. (More about Thursday’s weather is on A1.) Heavy rain will roll off the coast between 6 and 9 a.m. from Bridgeton to Brigantine.

Roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible.

Damaging winds and localized power outages will not be ruled out Friday morning either.

At the very least, a toppled over inflatable Santa will be likely. Winds will be out of the south through sunrise, with gusts in the 40s. However, after that, winds will lighten up a bit as they blow out of the northwest.

Expect sustained winds around 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, during the day.

Don’t be fooled by the temperatures Friday. They will fall from the 50s early Christmas morning to the 30s by noon. With the wind chill, it’ll feel like the 20s. I’ve gotten a few pairs of gloves as stocking stuffers. This year would be a good one to break them out.

