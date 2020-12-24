Weather: Strong winds to push in coldest air of the season for Christmas weekend

It’ll begin to look a lot like Christmas on Friday, at least on the thermometer. Breezy northwest winds will pull in cold, Canadian air on Christmas Day and into the weekend, bringing potentially our first day that fails to go above freezing on the mainland.
We will still be dealing with the last bits of Thursday night’s rainstorm Christmas morning. (More about Thursday’s weather is on A1.) Heavy rain will roll off the coast between 6 and 9 a.m. from Bridgeton to Brigantine.
Roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible.
Damaging winds and localized power outages will not be ruled out Friday morning either.
At the very least, a toppled over inflatable Santa will be likely. Winds will be out of the south through sunrise, with gusts in the 40s. However, after that, winds will lighten up a bit as they blow out of the northwest.
Expect sustained winds around 15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, during the day.
Don’t be fooled by the temperatures Friday. They will fall from the 50s early Christmas morning to the 30s by noon. With the wind chill, it’ll feel like the 20s. I’ve gotten a few pairs of gloves as stocking stuffers. This year would be a good one to break them out.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. By sunset, temperatures will be falling into the 20s as winds lighten up. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens for most mainland spots, while the shore will be in the mid-20s. That will be about 35 degrees colder than Thursday night.
High pressure will build in from the Deep South for Saturday. Winds will lighten but still be out of the northwest. This will set up a very cold day for South Jersey’s standards.
Despite a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will only sit around 32 degrees for highs, slightly warmer at the shore. On average, our first high temperature at or below freezing is Dec. 19, so we’re pretty on target for this. If you celebrate Christmas, use some of the warm weather gear you got as gifts during the day. It’ll be worth it.
Temperatures will drop into the 20s during the evening.
Overnight, with a mainly clear sky, we’ll have a low temperature around 20 for most of the mainland. Given water temperatures in the mid-40s, the shore will be a few degrees milder.
The airmass will modify as we go into Sunday. We’ll keep all of the same sunshine from Saturday, but turn up the thermometer to near 40 for high temperatures, which is closer to seasonable. If you’re looking to get an early start on taking down holiday decorations, you’ll have a pretty good day to do so.
An Alberta Clipper will pass through Ontario and Quebec on Monday. We should be far enough south of it to stay dry, outside of a stray shower. It will be breezy from the west to northwest for part of the day. High pressure will then keep us dry until around New Year’s Eve.
