Weather: Strong winds push temperatures back down to January levels
Weather: Strong winds push temperatures back down to January levels

Wind Chills

Wind chills for 7 a.m. Friday, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model. 

 Joe Martucci

Wednesday was the top of the nor’easter roller coaster, temperature-wise, with a springlike day. Now, we’ll go down the coaster, as strong northwest winds blow for the rest of the week. That will take us back to reality and then some, as high temperatures will dip into the 30s for the weekend.

It will be a pretty standard morning for early March. You’ll want the winter coat, as temperatures start out around 32 on the mainland and in the upper 30s at the shore. Thanks to a cold front that passed Wednesday night, winds will be from the northwest Thursday. They will be stiff, too, sustained 15-20 mph with gusts in the 30s.

That will lead to a cooler day. All outdoor work and exercise will be fine, but there will be a bit of a nip in the air. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s. Plentiful morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds, a result of air temperatures reaching something called the convective temperature. That is the temperature at the surface where a parcel of air can rise freely without a boost from something like a cold front. In other words, it’s a sign of the strong March sun. Even though it will still be in the 40s, the sun’s rays will create air thermals that will rise up and cool down. The cooling of the air increases the humidity, since the moisture content remains the same and, eventually, creates clouds.

This happens often during the summer. In fact, anytime you have a slow-moving thunderstorm, it’s usually from air temperatures reaching the convective temperature.

OK, back to the forecast. As the sun goes down and weakens, the clouds will go away Thursday evening. Temperatures will make a steady drop through the 30s. You will want the gloves and jacket on. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the evening, falling into the teens by Friday morning as air temperatures will fall to the mid- and upper 20s.

Northwest winds will remain stiff into Friday. If anything, they will pick up a little bit. Similar to Tuesday and Wednesday, there will barely be a cloud in the sky. Similar to Tuesday, it will be cold for March. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day long. Bundle up when you’re out and about. However, given the March sun, your car may heat up nicely.

Winds will diminish Friday night. Still, keep warm. We’ll drop through the 30s and 20s during the evening. After midnight, lows will be in the mid-20s for Tuckerton and the mainland, with upper 20s in Beach Haven and along the shore.

Saturday and Sunday still look to be identical. High pressure will keep the sunshine plentiful. Northerly winds will keep the air chilled and dry. High temperatures will stay in the upper 30s both days.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

