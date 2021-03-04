Weather: Strong winds push temperatures back down to January levels

Wednesday was the top of the nor’easter roller coaster, temperature-wise, with a springlike day. Now, we’ll go down the coaster, as strong northwest winds blow for the rest of the week. That will take us back to reality and then some, as high temperatures will dip into the 30s for the weekend.

It will be a pretty standard morning for early March. You’ll want the winter coat, as temperatures start out around 32 on the mainland and in the upper 30s at the shore. Thanks to a cold front that passed Wednesday night, winds will be from the northwest Thursday. They will be stiff, too, sustained 15-20 mph with gusts in the 30s.

That will lead to a cooler day. All outdoor work and exercise will be fine, but there will be a bit of a nip in the air. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s. Plentiful morning sunshine will mix with afternoon clouds, a result of air temperatures reaching something called the convective temperature. That is the temperature at the surface where a parcel of air can rise freely without a boost from something like a cold front. In other words, it’s a sign of the strong March sun. Even though it will still be in the 40s, the sun’s rays will create air thermals that will rise up and cool down. The cooling of the air increases the humidity, since the moisture content remains the same and, eventually, creates clouds.

