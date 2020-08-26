Thursday will be one of those days where if we get a storm, the potential for severe weather will be high. However, more than likely we will be dry outside of an early shower.
A few run-of-the-mill storms will come Friday, with the remnants of Laura arriving Saturday.
For Thursday, the morning will be a return to the sticky, summery weather that August usually brings. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s on the mainland with the low 70s at the shore.
A few showers will be present through about 8 a.m. This line of showers is a warm front that will push into New England throughout the day.
We’ll be in the “warm sector” Thursday. We’ll break for sunshine and have a good amount of it during the day.
Temperatures will rocket up to near 90 on the mainland by noon. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s inland, with a heat index around 100, with upper 80s at the shore. Avoid strenuous mainland activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Typically, when you’re in the warm sector, it is dry (at least precipitation speaking). The thing is, with such a hot, humid air mass and a line of storms moving in from the north, I can’t rule out thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Now, if we do see a thunderstorm, damaging winds, hail or even a tornado are in the realm of possibility. Again, it might not happen. There’s no guarantee it even rains, but it’s worth paying attention to.
After midnight, we’ll turn mainly clear with areas of fog. It’ll be a balmy night, with lows in the low to mid-70s.
Friday will see a rain-free morning. Outdoor activities or work will be good.
The afternoon may be fine as well, but you’ll just have to tolerate the risk for hit-or-miss thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and into the early evening. No severe weather will be expected with these storms. However, storms will carry a lot of deep, tropical moisture and areas of roadway flooding will be a concern if you’re caught under one.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s. So a bit cooler than Thursday, but it will be every bit as humid.
During and after Tropical Storm Isaias, local residents were stunned by the autumnal look of…
Storm activity will calm down Friday evening. It’ll be a good start to the weekend. Temperatures will slide through the 80s through midnight, then go into the 70s overnight.
Our weekend will be a 50/50 weekend, with Saturday a near washout and Sunday feeling fine.
Saturday morning will see passing showers under a mostly cloudy sky, far from a washout. During the afternoon, though, what was major Hurricane Laura at the time of writing will pass through, interacting with a cold front.
South Jersey has been the landing spot for three tropical systems in the past decade. While …
Heavy rain, at 1 to 1.5 inches, and gusts to 40 mph will be likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Consider it a nor’easter.
A round of minor stage coastal flooding is possible with the Sunday morning high tide.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.