Weather: Storms possible on an otherwise mostly dry, warm Sunday
Weather: Storms possible on an otherwise mostly dry, warm Sunday

AccuWeathe Early Week

AccuWeather early week 

 Joe Martucci

Sunday will see rain early and see rain late, which may come with severe weather. However, in between, it will be a mostly dry day. Monday and Tuesday will stay on the cloudy side, with some showers, drying out midweek.

Showers and periods of rain and fog will be around until 7 to 9 a.m., ending first in Cape May and last in Ocean County.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s, which is balmy for mid-April. That’s more like Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, which is a few weeks away.

After this time, a warm front will move north. This warm frontal passage will clear out some of our clouds and provide a warming boost to our temperatures. The biggest boost will be on the mainland, where will will have widespread 70s. At the shore, and along the Delaware Bay, we’ll be in the low to mid-60s, a result of winds pulling in that chilly, near 50 degree ocean air.

Either way, it’ll be mild to straight up warm, perfect for outdoor exercise and projects.

A cold front will then pass in the evening. Clouds will be back on the rise. However, I do believe we will stay dry until 9 p.m., in case you wanted to spend the evening out.

From 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., rain will be around. I’m also watching for a line of thunderstorms. Given the nighttime, the likelihood of seeing a thunderstorm will be less than a coin flip’s chance. However, if we do see a line of thunderstorms, damaging winds will not be ruled out. Keep your smartphones and weather radios around at night, in order to receive alerts on your phone.

Rainfall totals will be between 0.2 and 0.4 inches, locally, up to an inch if a thunderstorm passes. We’re more than 75% below average for precipitation so far this month, and while there is still plenty of April to go, we need the rain to quell the wildfire threat.

NJ Precip Deaprture

Precipitation departure from average for April 1 to April 9 in New Jersey. 

After 4 a.m., we’ll see only a little bit of clearing. Low temperatures will sit around 50 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be nearly the same as each other. All in all, most things outdoors will be fine, unless it’s very sensitive to rain. You may even be able to get away without the umbrella. However, a shower or two will be around in some areas.

For Monday, the most likely areas for a shower will be north of the White Horse Pike. In Cape May County, I’d be surprised if it rained. The same will be true for Monday night.

On Tuesday, the morning and midday will likely be dry. Meanwhile, isolated showers will be around for the afternoon and evening, as we finally shake off the influence of a low-pressure system that will have been around for five days by Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-60s for Bridgeton and inland areas, while Brigantine and the shore will hover around 60.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}

