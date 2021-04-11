Weather: Storms possible on an otherwise mostly dry, warm Sunday

Sunday will see rain early and see rain late, which may come with severe weather. However, in between, it will be a mostly dry day. Monday and Tuesday will stay on the cloudy side, with some showers, drying out midweek.

Showers and periods of rain and fog will be around until 7 to 9 a.m., ending first in Cape May and last in Ocean County.

Temperatures will start in the low to mid-50s, which is balmy for mid-April. That’s more like Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, which is a few weeks away.

After this time, a warm front will move north. This warm frontal passage will clear out some of our clouds and provide a warming boost to our temperatures. The biggest boost will be on the mainland, where will will have widespread 70s. At the shore, and along the Delaware Bay, we’ll be in the low to mid-60s, a result of winds pulling in that chilly, near 50 degree ocean air.

Either way, it’ll be mild to straight up warm, perfect for outdoor exercise and projects.

A cold front will then pass in the evening. Clouds will be back on the rise. However, I do believe we will stay dry until 9 p.m., in case you wanted to spend the evening out.