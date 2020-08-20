Friday will be the first Friday without measurable precipitation since June 26, and we’ll be treated to seasonable temperatures as well as a mix of clouds and sun.
The weekend will then bring storm risks both Saturday and Sunday. However, at least 80% of each weekend day should be dry.
It will be another morning to leave the windows open Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s, ranging from around 60 out in Mullica Township and the Pine Barrens, to the low 60s for Pleasantville and the Garden State Parkway corridor, to the upper 60s at the shore.
As we go throughout the day, northwest winds will turn to southwest winds. You’ll notice more mugginess in the air, but you won’t feel like you’re floating in soup, as we did very often during July.
We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun for the day. High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s on the mainland to the mid-70s at the shore. It’ll be a good day to get the weekend started early.
Temperatures will slide through the 70s very slowly Friday night. Southwest winds will raise the floor on the low temperatures for the night. You’ll probably want the air conditioner, or at least the windows open with fans. Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
A warm front will sit around the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday, and then move into New England on Sunday. This will dominate our weather throughout the weekend. If you have a project around the yard or a trip to the beach, you’ll have enough dry time to do it (and enjoy!).
Storms will be present Saturday afternoon, Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. All of these storms will be isolated to scattered in coverage. So, there’s no specific times of rain to explicitly talk about. Storms will be slow moving Saturday. So, if you do get stuck under one, you can see a quick inch or so, bringing roadway flooding.
High temperatures Saturday will be 80 to 85 degrees. On Sunday, highs will be higher,, in the mid- to upper 80s. Dew points will flirt with the sticky 70 degree mark. Saturday night will have low temperatures at or around 70 degrees.
In terms of the tropics, I’ll be monitoring what was Tropical Depression 13 at the time of writing. Impacts to New Jersey, if any, wouldn’t be until the next Thursday-to-Sunday timeframe. More than likely, we’d be talking about remnant rain, not a direct landfall.
