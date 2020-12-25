Weather: Storm lingers into Christmas morning, then silent nights to come

The last bits of rain and strong winds will continue into early Christmas morning. Falling temperatures will make it begin to feel a lot like Christmas outside, before a number of silent nights and days to come.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue until 6 to 9 a.m., when it will roll off the coast. Winds will continue to whip from the south during this time and there may be continued areas of wind damage or even power outages here. It will be balmy, with temperatures well into the 50s.
Otherwise, after 9 a.m., winds will begin to turn to the west. By noon, they should be westerly everywhere as the sun comes out. Temperatures will fall, but not as much as they would if they went due north to northwest. We should be in the 40s for most of the day, as temperatures drop, rather than the 30s as originally forecasted.
Temperatures will quickly fall overnight, though.
Winds will lighten and given the clear sky and very dry air, “radiational cooling” will take over, allowing the heat of the day to escape into outer space. We’ll be in the 30s and 20s during the evening. It’ll be quite the contrast of Christmas Eve night. Overnight, lows will be in the upper teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. Both will be about five degrees below average.
High pressure will build in Saturday. With a breezy, northwest wind, the core of the cold airmass behind the cold front Thursday night will move in. Temperatures should barely get above freezing Saturday. I have a mainland high of 33. However, if we only get to 32, it will be our first day without rising above freezing this season at Atlantic City International Airport. The shore will be a couple of degrees milder. It’ll be a great day to spend indoors, perhaps eating holiday leftovers and unwrapping gifts.
As we go into Saturday night, temperatures will fall into the 20s for the evening. It’ll feel pretty similar to Friday night. Lows will be around 20 for Deerfield Township and inland spots, with mid-20s in Surf City and the shore.
High pressure will move offshore Sunday. That will flip winds to the southerly direction. So, we’ll waft just a little bit milder air into the region. The result will be upper 30s for highs.
We’re still on pace for an Alberta Clipper system to drag a cold front through the Northeast on Monday. I still believe we will be too dry for any precipitation, but clouds will build in. Along with the dimmer sky will be highs in the upper 40s.
On the backside of the cold front, the winds will whip on Tuesday. Coming out of the northwest, we’ll be seeing gusts 30 to 35 mph. Highs will respond to the cold breeze, with highs 35 to 40 degrees.
Finally, a Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating! I’ll be off for a couple of days. Enjoy!
