Weather: Storm lingers into Christmas morning, then silent nights to come

The last bits of rain and strong winds will continue into early Christmas morning. Falling temperatures will make it begin to feel a lot like Christmas outside, before a number of silent nights and days to come.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue until 6 to 9 a.m., when it will roll off the coast. Winds will continue to whip from the south during this time and there may be continued areas of wind damage or even power outages here. It will be balmy, with temperatures well into the 50s.

Otherwise, after 9 a.m., winds will begin to turn to the west. By noon, they should be westerly everywhere as the sun comes out. Temperatures will fall, but not as much as they would if they went due north to northwest. We should be in the 40s for most of the day, as temperatures drop, rather than the 30s as originally forecasted.

Temperatures will quickly fall overnight, though.

Winds will lighten and given the clear sky and very dry air, “radiational cooling” will take over, allowing the heat of the day to escape into outer space. We’ll be in the 30s and 20s during the evening. It’ll be quite the contrast of Christmas Eve night. Overnight, lows will be in the upper teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. Both will be about five degrees below average.

