After likely the most comfortable five-day T-shirt-and-shorts stretch of the year, the summery, sticky weather will return Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
Temperatures Wednesday will start out in the 65- to 70-degree range. Unlike the past five mornings, there will be mugginess in the air, and that will only increase throughout the day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day.
I do believe we have a dry morning, with southeast winds blowing. But southeast winds usually mean drizzle or showers, and we should see that for the afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but if you have zero tolerance for p.m. rain, move your plans to the morning, or Friday. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday’s, around or just below 80. But with dew points around the sticky 70-degree mark, it’ll feel close to the dog days of summer.
A partly to mostly cloudy sky, with isolated showers, generally in Cape May County or east of the Garden State Parkway, will be expected Wednesday night. Evening temperatures will slide through the 70s. Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 60s in Egg Harbor Township and the mainland, with low 70s in Longport and the shore.
Thursday will be an annoying day for making plans, no way around it. A shower or storm will be possible at any point. That said, it will not be a washout. At least 80% of your day will be dry.
Furthermore, the morning should be a bit drier than the afternoon. A day to the beach should be fine, as long as you can run to your car or house quickly if a shower comes. Water temperatures remain in the very mild low and mid-70s.
High temperatures will be in the 80- to 85-degree range with a soupy feel in the air. Despite the southeast winds again, the winds aloft will be from the southwest, able to draw in the hot, tropical air and trickle that down to the surface.
A high-pressure system from Ontario will push away the moisture Thursday night. Expect a clearing sky and a strong northeast wind overnight. We’ll feel the full effects of our new air mass Friday.
Similar to our Labor Day weekend, it will feel very comfortable. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s on an east wind, and dew points will slide through the 60s, which is our version of mugginess purgatory.
It’ll be a great day to get the weekend started early and for hanging out outside, keeping the summer season alive in South Jersey.
I’m optimistic for a dry weekend.
Saturday will follow in Friday’s footsteps, with windows open weather. Dew points will be in the dry 50s, which will be very comfortable. Sunday will likely be dry, but I’m tracking a cold front.
