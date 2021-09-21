Weather: Staying sunny Tuesday, but thunderstorms rumble in Thursday

Tuesday will continue our bright, sunny weather, another locals’ summer special.
Wednesday will be gloomier but likely dry before a potent cold front brings a line of thunderstorms Thursday. However, sunshine will return just in time for the weekend.
High pressure continues to sit in New England, bringing a southeasterly wind around the clockwise-spinning system. That will bring another morning of some fog, mainly along the Mullica, Maurice and Great Egg Harbor rivers. Temperatures will be around 60 for the inland towns, with the mid-60s at the shore.
However, the fog will break to allow a good amount of sunshine. It will look just like Monday. It will also feel pretty similar to Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s, though with dew points in the “feeling it” mid-60s, it will be a little more summery than Monday.
You may want the air conditioner if you have it Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall in the 70s; that’s not a bad start for a cool night. However, given the southeast wind and increasing cloud cover, we’ll raise the floor for how low temperatures will go. Overnight minimums will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That’s more like a night for the Fourth of July weekend so, yes, extra cooling may be needed at night.
Clouds will thicken as Wednesday goes on. The southeast winds will continue to pull in tropical moisture. Plus, a cold front will be approaching from the west.
High pressure will still be around, but barely. The center of the high pressure will be in Newfoundland. That’ll give us just enough dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere to bring a dry day, save for areas of drizzle. However, if the high pressure moves even further away, expect a few showers. Highs will be around 80 degrees for Millville and the inland spots, with Wildwood Crest and the shore in the upper 70s.
Areas of fog and drizzle will develop Wednesday night. Give yourself extra time driving. In terms of measurable rain — drizzle is technically unmeasurable — I don’t see any happening, so you’ll still need to water the plants. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Again, we’ll be slow to cool with the cloud cover and onshore flow. Lows will sit around 70, which is near the record for warmest low temperature for this time of the year.
As for Thursday, we’re going to wait and see when that cold front and a line of thunderstorms will pass through. While the cold front moves east, the parent low-pressure system will retrograde into the Great Lakes. Therefore, the cold front will move pretty slowly, so a few hours of rain will be likely. Unfortunately, I’ll still need another day to find the exact timing. I will say that it won’t be a washout, and highs will be in the 70s.
When the showers and storms do come, I doubt we see flooding rains, besides the typical ponding of localized roadways. About 0.40 to 0.70 inches of rain will be likely, higher in the heaviest storms. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds and hail may be possible.
After the rain, we’ll be in for an improving Friday. Early clouds will give way to sunshine as the day goes on. The sticky air will give way to crisp, fall air. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Saturday looks to be another beauty. Though summer as we know it will be over Thursday, Saturday will still be an OK day to lay out on the sand in your swimsuit. Soak it up and enjoy.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.