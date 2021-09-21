Weather: Staying sunny Tuesday, but thunderstorms rumble in Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

High pressure will still be around, but barely. The center of the high pressure will be in Newfoundland. That’ll give us just enough dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere to bring a dry day, save for areas of drizzle. However, if the high pressure moves even further away, expect a few showers. Highs will be around 80 degrees for Millville and the inland spots, with Wildwood Crest and the shore in the upper 70s.

Areas of fog and drizzle will develop Wednesday night. Give yourself extra time driving. In terms of measurable rain — drizzle is technically unmeasurable — I don’t see any happening, so you’ll still need to water the plants. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Again, we’ll be slow to cool with the cloud cover and onshore flow. Lows will sit around 70, which is near the record for warmest low temperature for this time of the year.

As for Thursday, we’re going to wait and see when that cold front and a line of thunderstorms will pass through. While the cold front moves east, the parent low-pressure system will retrograde into the Great Lakes. Therefore, the cold front will move pretty slowly, so a few hours of rain will be likely. Unfortunately, I’ll still need another day to find the exact timing. I will say that it won’t be a washout, and highs will be in the 70s.