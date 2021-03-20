Weather: Spring equinox arrives Saturday and there will be plenty of sun

The spring equinox, when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator on its journey northward, arrives early Saturday morning.

While we won’t be basking outside in T-shirts and shorts, it will be a seasonable day with loads of sunshine that carries into the weekend.

The spring equinox will take place at 5:37 a.m. So, it will be dark, as the sun’s direct rays will be over the equator somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s another sign that spring will be in the air.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be on the chilly side. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 20s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year. In towns like Mullica and Woodbine, in the Pine Barrens, expect the thermometer to dip to 22 or 23 for Saturday morning lows. The shore will be around 32.

High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes during the day. Winds will change from the north to the east, so it will be light. However, light, onshore flow days can bring a wide range of high temperatures, as the speed is too weak to penetrate far inland.

For example, Atlantic City should be in the upper 40s. In Egg Harbor Township, we’ll go to the low 50s, out the Atlantic City Expressway even more, and Hammonton should top out near 60.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}