Weather: Spring equinox arrives Saturday and there will be plenty of sun

The spring equinox, when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator on its journey northward, arrives early Saturday morning.
While we won’t be basking outside in T-shirts and shorts, it will be a seasonable day with loads of sunshine that carries into the weekend.
The spring equinox will take place at 5:37 a.m. So, it will be dark, as the sun’s direct rays will be over the equator somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s another sign that spring will be in the air.
Temperatures on Saturday morning will be on the chilly side. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 20s, about 5 degrees below average for this time of the year. In towns like Mullica and Woodbine, in the Pine Barrens, expect the thermometer to dip to 22 or 23 for Saturday morning lows. The shore will be around 32.
High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes during the day. Winds will change from the north to the east, so it will be light. However, light, onshore flow days can bring a wide range of high temperatures, as the speed is too weak to penetrate far inland.
For example, Atlantic City should be in the upper 40s. In Egg Harbor Township, we’ll go to the low 50s, out the Atlantic City Expressway even more, and Hammonton should top out near 60.
Either way, the plentiful sunshine will cut the chill factor. We’re now in the half of the year with the strongest sun rays.
Saturday evening will see temperatures fall through the 40s. Carry a jacket if you will be out and about. Overnight, under a clear sky and light winds, we will have lows around 30 for most of the mainland, with upper 30s along the shore.
Sunday will play out very similarly to Saturday. First, we have to start with the copious amounts of sun. There should be barely a cloud in the sky, except perhaps in Cape May County. While cooler, onshore winds will be around again, another sunny day will bring slightly higher temperatures. Expect low to mid-50s in just above everywhere, topping 60 far inland.
It’ll be another tranquil night Sunday.
We will go through the 40s slowly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s inland, as Ventnor and the shore will only bottom out in the low 40s. Patchy fog will develop late.
Fog will burn off by 9 a.m. to yield plenty of sun for Monday. We’ll play by the same tune of the weekend. High pressure will bring us an east wind. However, the sun works the ground for another day and we’ll take another small step up the thermometer. Expect highs to be a degree or two higher and that 60-degree high temperature line should sit west of a line from Egg Harbor City to Maurice River Township.
A storm system will crawl up the coast Tuesday, but its moisture should get wrung out by high pressure. Therefore, just expect a mostly cloudy day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.