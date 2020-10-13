Weather: South Jersey basks in sunshine, 70s, before brief nor'easter

High pressure will bring dry air, sunshine and rising temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. A nor’easter will blow briefly Friday, with another long stretch of dry air on the way.

After being cloudy since Saturday, we have a sunny sky to kick off Wednesday. High pressure will move in from the Midwest, blowing in a westerly wind. Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s in places like Estell Manor and the Pine Barrens. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 40s, with Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-50s.

I don’t really have much to say about the day except for how beautiful it will be. It’ll be a throwback to last week, where you can leave the windows open, throw on the shades and enjoy the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with low 70s at the shore.

Wednesday night will be ideal radiational cooling conditions, where the heat from the day can escape quickly into space. We need a clear sky, light to calm winds and low dew points. We will have all three.

Temperatures will quickly slide through the 70s and 60s during the evening. The mainland will even drop into the 50s. Overnight, inland spots will fall into the 40s, though the milder ocean will keep the beaches in the 50s.

