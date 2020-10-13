Weather: South Jersey basks in sunshine, 70s, before brief nor'easter

High pressure will bring dry air, sunshine and rising temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. A nor’easter will blow briefly Friday, with another long stretch of dry air on the way.
After being cloudy since Saturday, we have a sunny sky to kick off Wednesday. High pressure will move in from the Midwest, blowing in a westerly wind. Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s in places like Estell Manor and the Pine Barrens. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper 40s, with Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-50s.
I don’t really have much to say about the day except for how beautiful it will be. It’ll be a throwback to last week, where you can leave the windows open, throw on the shades and enjoy the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland, with low 70s at the shore.
Wednesday night will be ideal radiational cooling conditions, where the heat from the day can escape quickly into space. We need a clear sky, light to calm winds and low dew points. We will have all three.
Temperatures will quickly slide through the 70s and 60s during the evening. The mainland will even drop into the 50s. Overnight, inland spots will fall into the 40s, though the milder ocean will keep the beaches in the 50s.
High pressure will pass to our south Thursday. Winds will be southwest around the clockwise spinning high. That will provide an extra boost to our temperatures. It’ll be a comfortable shorts day for many of us. Under plentiful October sun, we’ll warm into the upper 70s inland, while the shore will sit in the mid-70s.
Clouds will start to build in ahead of our next system Thursday night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s. Clouds will limit the cooling, though. So, overnight, we’ll have lows in the 55- to 60-degree range. That’s more like a June evening than a October one, so take in the mild air.
Friday will start off cloudy and gray, but likely dry. A front will move into the area, and an area of low pressure will develop and strengthen as it moves from the Mid-Atlantic into New England. Essentially a nor’easter, albeit a weak and fast-moving one.
Rain will likely start between 2 and 5 p.m. and end between 3 and 6 a.m. Saturday. Any outdoor activities should be focused on the first part of the day, as temperatures will go into the 60s.
Periods of rain, heavy at times, will fall. Between a half inch to an inch of rain will be likely before all is said and done. Expect some ponding on roads but nothing serious.
Following that, we have a blast of cool and crisp air that will last through the weekend. Keep the sunglasses, sweatshirts and lip balm handy. Highs will be in the 60s both days.
