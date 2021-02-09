Weather: Some rain Tuesday but more snow looks likely for the end of the week

Wednesday will be the calm both after and before the storm. High pressure quickly will move in from the Great Lakes and then scurry out to sea. It’ll be enough for a mostly sunny morning, though clouds will build during the afternoon. It will be the pick of the week to get outdoor projects done, though not a great pick, with highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday into Friday will be an unusual set-up as a stationary front sits south of the Mason-Dixon line. Two waves of low pressure will ride along it, one Thursday and another Friday. Rain, freezing rain and snow will all be in the cards. However, we’re going to need another day to determine who gets what.

Here’s what I do know: Neither storm looks particularly strong. Precipitation would be light to moderate. Light snow during the day would likely melt on contact, just as it did Sunday when snow was light. The driest time should be Thursday afternoon into evening.

Shovelable snow will be possible anywhere. Plowable snow cannot be ruled out but appears unlikely at this time.