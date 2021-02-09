Weather: Some rain Tuesday but more snow looks likely for the end of the week

Tuesday will bring pockets of rain to the region.
While that continues an active pattern in our region, it will be our third nor’easter in two weeks Thursday and Friday that will bring bigger impacts. Coastal flooding, high winds, rain and, yes, snow, will all be in the forecast.
Early Tuesday morning will be dry, but rain showers will begin between 6 and 8 a.m., from south to north across the area. For those north of the White Horse Pike, I can’t rule out brief snow at the onset. Temperatures will hover around 32 at the start before rising quickly. For the rest of the region, temperatures will be in the mid-30s at the start.
A weak low pressure will go off the Jersey Shore during the day and strengthen as it moves toward Cape Cod, essentially a nor’easter, but it will be very, very weak.
Rain showers will be around throughout the day, steadiest during the afternoon and ending between 4 and 6 p.m.
Fortunately, it will just be a nice drink of water for the ground. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and a half inch, not enough to cause any flooding issues.
Clouds will stick around for most of Tuesday night, clearing out a little late. Watch for icy areas, especially on the mainland. We should drop below 32 by midnight inland and by a little after midnight at the shore. Overnight lows will be in the 25- to 30- degree range everywhere.
Wednesday will be the calm both after and before the storm. High pressure quickly will move in from the Great Lakes and then scurry out to sea. It’ll be enough for a mostly sunny morning, though clouds will build during the afternoon. It will be the pick of the week to get outdoor projects done, though not a great pick, with highs in the mid-30s.
Thursday into Friday will be an unusual set-up as a stationary front sits south of the Mason-Dixon line. Two waves of low pressure will ride along it, one Thursday and another Friday. Rain, freezing rain and snow will all be in the cards. However, we’re going to need another day to determine who gets what.
Here’s what I do know: Neither storm looks particularly strong. Precipitation would be light to moderate. Light snow during the day would likely melt on contact, just as it did Sunday when snow was light. The driest time should be Thursday afternoon into evening.
Shovelable snow will be possible anywhere. Plowable snow cannot be ruled out but appears unlikely at this time.
It could evem be a true South Jersey special in which Cape May sees the most and Long Beach Island gets the least. Coastal flooding will be likely with this one given the onshore wind and new moon Thursday. Any high tide between Thursday p.m. and Saturday a.m. will have to be watched. However, it should just be minor flood stage, the nuisance kind.
Despite accumulating snow in both of the last two nor’easters at Atlantic City International Airport, it has not been enough to have measurable snow cover on the ground when observations have been taken the following day. Perhaps Thursday or Friday will finally be the day we break the what is 426 day long streak as of Tuesday.
A few rain showers 5 to 7 a.m. to noon to 2 p.m. Windy from the south.
A mix of sun and clouds.
Looking for periods of snow and rain from early morning through early afternoon. Tidal flooding possible.
Partly sunny
Rain showers likely, but not a washout.
Mostly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
