Weather: Some rain, some tidal flooding Friday, weekend improves
Weather: Some rain, some tidal flooding Friday, weekend improves

Cloudy Weather

A cloudy summer day in Atlantic City, July 23, 2019.

 Edward Lea, Staff photographer

Rain showers will fall on a cool Friday for some of us, as a cold front sits to the west. Coastal flooding will again be possible at night, an the onshore flow continues. Moving into the weekend, expect it to be mostly dry, though a line of thunderstorms threatens Sunday.

A low pressure system will develop in the lee (downsloping, eastern side) of the Appalachian mountains in Virginia and move out toward the coast Friday. This will send a wave of moisture along a cold front that is draped across the Virginias.

While I was bullish on a mostly dry Friday in the last column, except for the peninsula of Cape May County, I have to respect this wave of low pressure.

So what does that mean? First, it’s still not a washout. You will have dry time, especially along the shore. More on that later.

Secondly, while I still believe peninsular Cape May County sees spotty p.m. storms, due to being close to the cold front itself, other areas will see rain, too.

Anywhere west of a line from Fortescue to Mays Landing to Stafford Township will see spotty showers after noon, going until sunset. With an easterly wind, the air at the surface doesn’t support thunderstorms, but there will be a good amount of unstable air aloft, so a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain will be the main concern as the showers and storms will be slow moving. We’re still living in a pretty tropical atmosphere, despite daytime highs in the low to mid-70s.

Total rainfall

Model rainfall from 2 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, according to the North American Model (NAM). Note how the inland areas see the most rain.

Precipitatable Water

Precipitable water (PWAT) values for 2 p.m. Friday, according to the GFS (American) model. PWATs over 2 inches indicated that if it rains, tropical downpours are likely.

Going into the evening, the loss of daytime heating and the front being even farther south should lead us to a dry, mostly cloudy night. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s on the mainland, with low 60s at the shore. It’s our coolest night since June 2.

During the evening, expect an hour or two to be in minor flood stage, nuisance flooding. Northeast winds around 10 mph will continue to push water onto shore. Six inches of salt water will be on susceptible roads. Drive carefully.

Official Forecast

Moving into Saturday, we’ll have sunshine likely slightly covered by a blanket of high, cirrus clouds. It’ll be a very comfortable day for whatever outdoor work or exercise you have planned. Due to the northeast wind, we’ll stay in the 70s. Highs will be in the upper 70s in West Cape May and the mainland, with mid-70s in the Wildwoods and the shore. It may be a little too cool to be on the sand, but the boardwalk and boat will be great.

Saturday evening will fall into the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be great for outdoor dining or leaving the windows open while sleeping. Overnight lows will be at or just above 60.

Then, we turn to Sunday. We’ll actually turn sunny for a time in the morning. Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday. We’ll get to the low 80s inland and upper 70s at the shore. It’ll be a touch humid on a southwest wind.

Clouds will increase during the afternoon as a cold front marches through. A line of thunderstorms will pass sometime between 4 and 10 p.m. Unlike this week’s rain, these storms will roll through quickly — you’d see an hour of rain at most. Damaging winds will have to be monitored.

Still, keep your outdoor plans and stay tuned to The Press and radar as the afternoon turns into the evening.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

