Weather: Some rain, some tidal flooding Friday, weekend improves

Rain showers will fall on a cool Friday for some of us, as a cold front sits to the west. Coastal flooding will again be possible at night, an the onshore flow continues. Moving into the weekend, expect it to be mostly dry, though a line of thunderstorms threatens Sunday.

A low pressure system will develop in the lee (downsloping, eastern side) of the Appalachian mountains in Virginia and move out toward the coast Friday. This will send a wave of moisture along a cold front that is draped across the Virginias.

While I was bullish on a mostly dry Friday in the last column, except for the peninsula of Cape May County, I have to respect this wave of low pressure.

So what does that mean? First, it’s still not a washout. You will have dry time, especially along the shore. More on that later.

Secondly, while I still believe peninsular Cape May County sees spotty p.m. storms, due to being close to the cold front itself, other areas will see rain, too.

Anywhere west of a line from Fortescue to Mays Landing to Stafford Township will see spotty showers after noon, going until sunset. With an easterly wind, the air at the surface doesn’t support thunderstorms, but there will be a good amount of unstable air aloft, so a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.