 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Some rain Saturday, turning muggy next week
0 comments
top story

Weather: Some rain Saturday, turning muggy next week

{{featured_button_text}}

A nearly stationary front will stay offshore Saturday, but with a wave of low pressure riding along it, expect a few showers late Saturday into Saturday night. We’ll dry out for Sunday and into the beginning of next week. Rain-free is more like it, though, as the air turns muggy.

page.jpg

Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the upper 60s on the mainland and the low 70s at the shore. Overall, this is right where we should be for early August, and it will be a nice Saturday for fishing, outdoor work or pickleball.

Speaking of pickleball, check out my latest video of “The Season” as we focus on the pickleball players of Sea Isle City at their brand new courts.

Going into the day, gray clouds will replace blue sky. Low pressure will ride through the Carolinas, into Virginia and, eventually, to us. However, you have a mostly dry day ahead of you. Rain showers won’t begin until 4 to 7 p.m. High temperatures will be in the 80- to 85-degree range on a southeast wind.

PivotalWeather

The forecast radar for Saturday into Sunday, according to the North American Model (NAM, American). 

The rain will continue until 5 to 8 a.m. Sunday. Within this, it won’t be a washout. Rather, expect rounds of heavy showers.

The wettest spots will be the shore and in Cape May County, where a half-inch to an inch of rain will likely fall. For Shiloh or Hammonton, totals will be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches. The northern half of the state likely will stay dry.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Rainfall Totals

Rainfall totals through 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the North American Model (NAM, American). 

Outdoor dining plans could be OK, but to play it safe, keep them inside. Bring an umbrella if you’re going to the boardwalk. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

After 5 to 8 a.m., that stationary front will turn into a warm front. However, we should be on the northern side of the warm front until late in the day. That will mean easterly winds. Expect a fairly cloudy morning. Eventually, we’ll break for some sun on a day that will be 80 to 85 degrees. If clouds hang on, though, expect 75 to 80 for highs.

The warm front will lift for the evening. That will change winds to the southerly direction and break apart the clouds for a few days. It’ll be a mainly clear night Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s for the evening. Nighttime lows stay pretty standard for August, in the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday then look to be about the same. Both will be dry. Both will have a good amount of sun.

Both will be seasonable, with highs well into the 80s inland, a few degrees cooler at the shore. The main difference will be the dew points. Monday will be in the mid-60s, which is kind of like dew point purgatory. Tuesday will be downright sticky, with dew points in the low 70s.

nxt week.jpg

Dew points will stay in the sticky 70s for the rest of the week.

Dew Points

Forecasted dew points for 8 a.m. each day next workweek. Dew points will start off a touch humid Monday, but then turn soupy for the rest of the week. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News