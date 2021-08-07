Weather: Some rain Saturday, turning muggy next week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outdoor dining plans could be OK, but to play it safe, keep them inside. Bring an umbrella if you’re going to the boardwalk. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight, lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

After 5 to 8 a.m., that stationary front will turn into a warm front. However, we should be on the northern side of the warm front until late in the day. That will mean easterly winds. Expect a fairly cloudy morning. Eventually, we’ll break for some sun on a day that will be 80 to 85 degrees. If clouds hang on, though, expect 75 to 80 for highs.

The warm front will lift for the evening. That will change winds to the southerly direction and break apart the clouds for a few days. It’ll be a mainly clear night Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s for the evening. Nighttime lows stay pretty standard for August, in the mid- to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday then look to be about the same. Both will be dry. Both will have a good amount of sun.

Both will be seasonable, with highs well into the 80s inland, a few degrees cooler at the shore. The main difference will be the dew points. Monday will be in the mid-60s, which is kind of like dew point purgatory. Tuesday will be downright sticky, with dew points in the low 70s.