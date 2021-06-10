Weather: Solar eclipse, slow-moving storms for Thursday, drier weekend ahead

A solar eclipse will darken the early morning sky, and slow-moving thunderstorms will roam during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will then come from the north, bringing cooler and eventually drier air, for the weekend.

If you’re up and at it early Thursday morning, the “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be around from sunrise until about 6:30 a.m. Seventy percent of the rising sun will be blocked by the moon. I’m so excited to get up and watch some of this (safely — you don’t want to burn your eyes). I hope you are, too.

The eclipse is caused by the moon positioning itself directly between the sun and the Earth. A penumbral shadow will be cast for much of the Northeast Thursday morning, as long as you can see it.

With a cold front moving south through the state, called a backdoor cold front, there will be some cloud cover in the region. Mainly, this should be in Cape May County, where it will start off in the balmy low 70s. Make your way farther north, and we should be a little clearer, with morning lows in the 60s.