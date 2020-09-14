The clouds from Monday are gone. In will come not one, but two Canadian, crisp high-pressure systems over the next seven days that will make you reach for the sunglasses and enjoy the comfortable temperatures.
Morning lows Tuesday morning will range from the upper 40s in the deepest parts of the Pine Barrens, to the low 50s for much of the mainland and around 60 at the shore.
It will be a perfect morning to leave the windows open, and keep them open throughout the day.
High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes and pass directly over the Garden State on Tuesday, bringing us the chilliest air of the season in a one-day special for the area.
As plentiful morning sunshine mixes with afternoon clouds, high temperatures will struggle to just above 70 degrees. So, it’ll be lovely for exercise, an outdoor project or strolling the boardwalk, though it’ll be chilly for the beach itself, plus the rip current risk will remain high.
A light wind, clear sky and low dew points will promote a frequent fall phenomenon, radiational cooling, where the heat of the day can escape quickly into outer space. Temperatures will slide through the 70s and 60s during Tuesday evening.
Overnight, most mainland lows will be in the low 50s. The sandy soil of the Pine Barrens will even help to drop temperatures into the upper 40s. At the shore, lows will be in the upper 50s, staying mild next to the 70-something water temperatures.
Wednesday will be nearly the same as Tuesday. Expect morning sun to mix with afternoon clouds on a comfortable, mid-September day.
High temperatures will bounce up into the mid-70s for many spots, courtesy of a south wind. The shore will be slightly cooler.
The south wind will waft in that ocean and bay air, propping up temperatures as opposed to Tuesday night. It’ll still be a great night to leave the windows open, though. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening.
Overnight lows will be near 60 for Hammonton and the inland spots, with upper 60s in Harvey Cedars and the shore.
High pressure will slip offshore Thursday, but we’ll be under enough of its influence for a dry day. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout. It’ll be a wonderful locals’ summer September beach day, with highs in the upper 60s practically everywhere. You’ll feel a bit more moisture in the air, but it won’t be humid by any stretch.
The forecast Thursday night into Friday will be strongly based upon the speed of a cold front passing through. That cold front will steer what will be the remnants of Sally.
My forecast is for a cold front to pass quick enough that the storm stays to our south. That would yield a bright, cooler Friday, as a second high-pressure system moves in. Highs would be in the low 70s. Do note, though, that if the front slows down, then periods of rain will be likely Friday.
