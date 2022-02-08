Weather: Snow or sleet showers possible Tuesday but a long dry stretch follows

The result will be a partly sunny sky. Highs will be a bit warmer with the west wind — in the mid-40s.

Wednesday night will be fairly standard for early February. Expect mid-20s inland and around 32-degree readings for the shore communities.

Thursday will be a breezy, cloudier day as vorticity, or spin, about 18,000 feet in the atmosphere, passes overhead. It should be too dry for rain here, though there will be snow showers that pass through New England. Highs will be near 50 degrees, slightly above average on a west-northwest wind sustained 15 to 20 mph.

We’ll drop the winds and increase the sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Both days will be around mostly sunny, with highs on either side of 50. Outdoor work and activities will be a go.

Then, we get to Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday. An arctic cold front will drop through our area for Sunday, which will keep highs in the mid-30s. At the same time, a low-pressure system will move off the Southeastern coast and try to ride up that arctic front.

It’s too early for details, but the potential for a snowy coastal storm is there; it’s just not my favored solution at this time. I’ll keep you updated.