Weather: Snow or sleet showers possible Tuesday but a long dry stretch follows

After a few showers early Tuesday, it’ll be dry weather for the extended forecast, the first time that could be said in over a month. That being said, I’m not completely ruling out a coastal storm for Valentine’s Day.
We’ll start with Tuesday, which will see a mini-coastal storm pass to our northeast. A few showers will still be around at the shore through 8 a.m. at the absolute latest. Since temperatures will start off around 30 to 32 degrees, any showers that fall around and after dawn may very well be snow or sleet showers. Up to a coating will be possible. All in all, though, it’s a minor weather threat.
Clouds will give way to sunshine as the day goes on and clockwise spinning high pressure moves onshore. Moving in from the south, winds will be from the northwest during the day, staying around 10 mph sustained.
Afternoon highs will be in the seasonable low to mid-40s.
It’ll be a quiet Tuesday evening. We’ll fall into the 30s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll dip into the 20s just about everywhere with a gentle, westerly breeze.
Wednesday will see high-pressure move nearly overhead and that will be a good thing for those who like it dry. A coastal storm will move up the Southeastern coast. However, the dry air of the high-pressure will stiff arm it out to sea, staying far away from us.
The result will be a partly sunny sky. Highs will be a bit warmer with the west wind — in the mid-40s.
Wednesday night will be fairly standard for early February. Expect mid-20s inland and around 32-degree readings for the shore communities.
Thursday will be a breezy, cloudier day as vorticity, or spin, about 18,000 feet in the atmosphere, passes overhead. It should be too dry for rain here, though there will be snow showers that pass through New England. Highs will be near 50 degrees, slightly above average on a west-northwest wind sustained 15 to 20 mph.
We’ll drop the winds and increase the sunshine for Friday and Saturday. Both days will be around mostly sunny, with highs on either side of 50. Outdoor work and activities will be a go.
Then, we get to Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday. An arctic cold front will drop through our area for Sunday, which will keep highs in the mid-30s. At the same time, a low-pressure system will move off the Southeastern coast and try to ride up that arctic front.
It’s too early for details, but the potential for a snowy coastal storm is there; it’s just not my favored solution at this time. I’ll keep you updated.
The kids at Shirat Hayam in Ventnor and I compared the climate of Israel at the Jersey Shore Sunday morning.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 7, 2022
It was great way to spend the day! Lots of questions, ranging from climate to if God makes the weather 🙏🙏.
Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/YtZlX3KyZu
Lastly, a big thank you to Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor for welcoming me to its youth group Sunday morning. It was a fun time comparing the climates of the Jersey Shore and Israel for the four classes that made their way in during the day. A special shoutout to Andrea Poetsch for coordinating this day, especially after rescheduling twice due to weather.
