 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
Weather: Snow may kick off Monday system in what will be a stormy week
0 comments
top story

Weather: Snow may kick off Monday system in what will be a stormy week

7PM CMC Model

The forecasted precipitation type and intensity for 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Canadian model. It will be plain rain by this point in time. 

 Joe Martucci

With the potential of a brief snowfall Monday, I'm back early from holiday break to talk about what will happen.

A short period of possible minor wintry winter will turn to rain late in the day, one of many storm systems that will pass through this week. 

We'll start with Monday and then get into the rest of what will be a busy week. Some sunshine will start the day. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s inland to around 32 on the islands. 

That sky will quickly go from sun to clouds, though. A warm front will near, but not cross, the region from the south. 

Between 2 and 4 p.m., precipitation will begin from west to east across the state. Until about 6 p.m., the potential for very minor snow will exist. This likelihood will end first at the shore and in Cape May County, ending last in inland Ocean County. With no measurable December snow in South Jersey, this could be our shot to break that streak.

If you're up for a weather lesson, I'll explain what's happening (if not, jump down a few paragraphs). 

Between 2 and 4 p.m., most of the atmosphere will be below freezing. The exception will be at the surface and the first couple hundred feet above it. So, snow falls from the clouds. It will try to melt to rain in those lowest layers. However, it should be too little to late for most. 

Monday 4PM.png

Modeled temperatures at the 850 millibar pressure level, roughly 5,000 feet high for 4 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are in Celsius. Where temperatures are below 0 degrees (freezing point), a brief period of snow will be possible before going to rain showers.

Quickly over time, that freezing line in the atmosphere will rise and rise. That will mean the snow has more of a chance to melt to rain on its journey downward. That's especially true at the coast, where surface temperatures will be in the low 40s, as opposed to upper 30s inland, giving the snow extra reason to change to plain rain. 

Here's the kicker. As the precipitation gets heavier into the evening, it will cool the column of air down. On the other hand, south wind will only blow in mild air. So, it'll be a tug of war for a few hours, at least until 6 p.m., when the warm air completely wins out and I see no snow falling anywhere.

Along the Delaware Bay shore, Atlantic Ocean shore and the peninsular part of Cape May County, I see rain showers the whole way through. Rain showers will continue into the night, ending 2 to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout. 

For the Parkway corridor, folks from about Exit 17 on up, upwards of two hours of light snow showers will be possible. If you see snow, it will only accumulate on colder and grassy surfaces, not on roads and sidewalks. Accumulations would be a few tenths of an inch at best. Temperatures throughout will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s. 

For far inland Atlantic and Ocean counties, as well as much of Cumberland County, brief snow will be likely before turning to rain everywhere by 6 p.m at the latest, and likely earlier. Again, accumulations on roads and sidewalks won't happen. However, a few tenths of an inch will be possible on grass and mulch. Otherwise, it'll be rain showers for most of the night. Temperatures will be in the 35- to 40-degree range.

RPDs 4pm.png

The modeled precipitation type and intensity from the Canadian model for 4 p.m. Monday. Note that snow, in blue, is in some portions of South Jersey. 
7PM.png

Modeled temperatures at the 850 millibar pressure level, roughly 5,000 feet high for 7 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are in Celsius. South Jersey is warming up quick as this point, staying above freezing. Any snow would be rain by now.

Looking ahead, the rain train will ride full steam ahead for us. The next rain maker will start between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Off-and-on rain showers will be around Wednesday, when highs will be in the 50s. That should end Thursday morning. Lows will be a mild 40 to 45 degrees.

Additional rain showers will be likely on New Years' Eve. However, the ball drop at midnight should be dry. Highs will be near 50, with 30s around the start of 2022. 

Time It'll Be Wet

A more potent system looks possible for next Sunday. More than likely, it'll be plain rain, as a low-pressure system cuts up the Appalachian Mountains, leaving us in the warm sector. If it happens, wind, rain and coastal flooding will all be possible. Snow lovers looking for "real" snow will have to stay patient. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News