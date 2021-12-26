Weather: Snow may kick off Monday system in what will be a stormy week

Quickly over time, that freezing line in the atmosphere will rise and rise. That will mean the snow has more of a chance to melt to rain on its journey downward. That's especially true at the coast, where surface temperatures will be in the low 40s, as opposed to upper 30s inland, giving the snow extra reason to change to plain rain.

Here's the kicker. As the precipitation gets heavier into the evening, it will cool the column of air down. On the other hand, south wind will only blow in mild air. So, it'll be a tug of war for a few hours, at least until 6 p.m., when the warm air completely wins out and I see no snow falling anywhere.

Along the Delaware Bay shore, Atlantic Ocean shore and the peninsular part of Cape May County, I see rain showers the whole way through. Rain showers will continue into the night, ending 2 to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout.

For the Parkway corridor, folks from about Exit 17 on up, upwards of two hours of light snow showers will be possible. If you see snow, it will only accumulate on colder and grassy surfaces, not on roads and sidewalks. Accumulations would be a few tenths of an inch at best. Temperatures throughout will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s.