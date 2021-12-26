Weather: Snow may kick off Monday system in what will be a stormy week

With the potential of a brief snowfall Monday, I'm back early from holiday break to talk about what will happen.
A short period of possible minor wintry winter will turn to rain late in the day, one of many storm systems that will pass through this week.
We'll start with Monday and then get into the rest of what will be a busy week. Some sunshine will start the day. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s inland to around 32 on the islands.
That sky will quickly go from sun to clouds, though. A warm front will near, but not cross, the region from the south.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., precipitation will begin from west to east across the state. Until about 6 p.m., the potential for very minor snow will exist. This likelihood will end first at the shore and in Cape May County, ending last in inland Ocean County. With no measurable December snow in South Jersey, this could be our shot to break that streak.
If you're up for a weather lesson, I'll explain what's happening (if not, jump down a few paragraphs).
Between 2 and 4 p.m., most of the atmosphere will be below freezing. The exception will be at the surface and the first couple hundred feet above it. So, snow falls from the clouds. It will try to melt to rain in those lowest layers. However, it should be too little to late for most.
Quickly over time, that freezing line in the atmosphere will rise and rise. That will mean the snow has more of a chance to melt to rain on its journey downward. That's especially true at the coast, where surface temperatures will be in the low 40s, as opposed to upper 30s inland, giving the snow extra reason to change to plain rain.
Here's the kicker. As the precipitation gets heavier into the evening, it will cool the column of air down. On the other hand, south wind will only blow in mild air. So, it'll be a tug of war for a few hours, at least until 6 p.m., when the warm air completely wins out and I see no snow falling anywhere.
Along the Delaware Bay shore, Atlantic Ocean shore and the peninsular part of Cape May County, I see rain showers the whole way through. Rain showers will continue into the night, ending 2 to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout.
For the Parkway corridor, folks from about Exit 17 on up, upwards of two hours of light snow showers will be possible. If you see snow, it will only accumulate on colder and grassy surfaces, not on roads and sidewalks. Accumulations would be a few tenths of an inch at best. Temperatures throughout will be in the upper 30s to the low 40s.
For far inland Atlantic and Ocean counties, as well as much of Cumberland County, brief snow will be likely before turning to rain everywhere by 6 p.m at the latest, and likely earlier. Again, accumulations on roads and sidewalks won't happen. However, a few tenths of an inch will be possible on grass and mulch. Otherwise, it'll be rain showers for most of the night. Temperatures will be in the 35- to 40-degree range.
Looking ahead, the rain train will ride full steam ahead for us. The next rain maker will start between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Off-and-on rain showers will be around Wednesday, when highs will be in the 50s. That should end Thursday morning. Lows will be a mild 40 to 45 degrees.
Additional rain showers will be likely on New Years' Eve. However, the ball drop at midnight should be dry. Highs will be near 50, with 30s around the start of 2022.
A more potent system looks possible for next Sunday. More than likely, it'll be plain rain, as a low-pressure system cuts up the Appalachian Mountains, leaving us in the warm sector. If it happens, wind, rain and coastal flooding will all be possible. Snow lovers looking for "real" snow will have to stay patient.
South Jersey's top 10 most memorable weather events of 2021
10. Tropical Storm Ida
Admittedly, this storm did not bring much to the shore counties on Sept. 1 and 2. Atlantic City picked up 0.23 of rain and West Cape May picked up 0.51 inches of rain, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologists. The most rain in southeastern New Jersey was the 2.66 inches that fell in Toms River.
However, for the rest of the state, especially the northern half, this would have been the number one event of the year. Thirty people died in what was the biggest flooding event since Tropical Storm Floyd in 1999.
The Raritan River in Manville, Somers Point had its highest flood stage on record. Smaller streams and creeks also reached record levels, too. The six hour rainfall totals in some Central and North Jersey towns have less than a 0.5% chance of happening in any given year. This lead to numerous water rescues and, unfortunately, death.
That wasn't the whole story either. Three tornadoes spawned up on Sept. 1, including the first Enhanced Fujita (EF) three (of five) rating strike in 31 years in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. There were only minor injuries and no deaths from the tornadoes.
9. March 26 heat record the largest margin of defeat in 30 years
The final Friday of March felt more like the last Friday of June. South Jersey had a big taste of summer, as the high temperature reached 83 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, a daily record.
While many in South Jersey took to shorts and t-shirts, this warmth was fueled by very strong southwest winds, reaching 50 mph at the airport.
However, the special part wasn't so much breaking the record, but how it is broken.
The previous daily Mar. 26 record was 71 degrees, meaning this past March 26 broke the mark by a 12 degrees. The last time a daily record high was broken by that much was back on Feb. 5, 1991. That was also 12 degrees.
Historical temperature data at the airport goes back to 1943 and the longest the observations continue, the harder it is to break a record, let alone beat it by double digits. For reference, the last time a record low temperature was broken by 10 or more was also a Feb. 5, back in 1996.
8. Wildfires spark up amidst a very dry March
Record low dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, was partially responsible for a wildfire in Lakewood and Brick on March 14.
Thank you to our brave @NewJerseyDEP Forest Fire Service members and state and local emergency responders who helped contain the wildfire in Lakewood yesterday.— New Jersey (@NJGov) March 15, 2021
For tips on staying safe during wildfire season, follow @NewJerseyDEP.#JerseyStrong pic.twitter.com/cnnFXdXBF6
At noon, the dew point was -2 in Millville. That was the driest dew point this late in the year, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
As winter turns to spring, a warming ocean helps to bring more moisture, and sticky air, to the state.
Atlantic City International Airport was more impressive. The dew point was -3 at noon. Not only was that the driest dew point this late in a year, like Millville, but it was also the driest noon dew point in March since records started in the 1940s.
March 15 was in the middle of the longest dry streak solely within the month of March.
Not a drop of rain fell from Mar. 2 to Mar. 16. That made the sandy soils of the Pine Barrens a tinder box for wildfire spread.
7. Record heat sent people to the beach a weekend before Memorial Day
South Jersey sizzled in the hottest May weekend on record from May 22-23.
Atlantic City International Airport was 94 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Setting record highs both days. Millville was 93 degrees Saturday, joining ACY at 94 degrees Sunday.
Still, both were good enough for record highs.
The heat carried on over to the islands, which is rare to do in May, due to water temperatures generally in the 50s.
An at least moderate westerly wind is needed to push the typically strong cooling sea breezes away and the shore had just that over the weekend.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina broke a record high Saturday, with a high of 88 degrees and climbed to 90 Sunday. While that 90 degree mark wasn't a record, it was the earliest 90 degree day at the marina since 2000.
The annual shore summer weekend report card didn't start until the following weekend, Memorial Day weekend. The report card could have used this weekend, though, as there were no "As" for the first time in its four year history. Plus, you'll be reminded on what happened the holiday weekend a little lower in the article.
6. Western and Canadian wildfires choke the sky in July
The blue sky turned gray and vivid, hazy sunsets were the norm in July, as three rounds of wildfire smoke clogged up the sky.
While most of the smoke, transported from the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, sat thousands of feet above the surface, transported by the jet stream, some of it managed to reach the ground, lowering visibility.
Over 1,000 wildfires were burning in Canada on July 21, according to Jessie Uppal, Meteorologist at The Weather Network.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the visibility dropped below the usual clear sky, 10-mile reading after 6 p.m. July 19, staying below 10 miles through July 21.
AtlantiCare noted the uptick in patient visits during the month, complaining of difficult breathing.
Also notable were the colorful sunrises and sunsets. The smoke particles in the air absorbed and reflected sunlight in such a way to produce more pinks, red and oranges than usual.
5. The coldest "summer" weekend on record fell on Memorial Day
The weekend before Memorial Day Weekend was the hottest May one on record.
The weekend of Memorial Day was the coldest one on record during the unofficial Memorial Day to Labor Day summer season.
Most indoor and outdoor capacity restrictions were lifted on Friday May 28 and with many people ready to explore the restaurants, bars, clubs and stores for the summer, the weather threw as big of a wrench as it could.
For a holiday weekend that's always had a tumultuous relationship with the weather, cold air, rain, wind and coastal flooding dominated for much of it.
In Millville, Saturday and Sunday, May 29 and 30 was the coldest one between the bookend unofficial summer holidays, with a record coldest high temperature Sunday, with a high of 52 degrees.
At Atlantic City International Airport, the Saturday and Sunday high temperatures made it the coldest weekend on record. At the coast, Sunday's high of 56 was the coldest high temperature on record at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, where records date back to 1874. Going out required long pants and long sleeves to be comfortable.
And then there was the rain. A pouring rain fell from Friday night into most of Sunday. Between 1.25 to 2.50 inches of rain fell in most places. Northeast wind gusts in the 30s to 40s were common from Friday night into Sunday. Despite that, many people still flocked out, wearing ponchos with their cold weather gear.
Even if you did want to brave the chill, wind and rain, getting around the shore was difficult at times. Minor stage coastal flooding occurred at times.
Monday saved the weekend from being a total loss. The sunshine arrived, with highs generally in the 70s.
4. Groundhog day nor'easter brings coastal flooding, ends record long snow drought
A Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 nor'easter brought up to five consecutive rounds of tidal flooding, heavy rain, wind and the first snow in over a year to the shore counties.
Meanwhile, the northern half of the state went through an storm that is near the top for largest on record.
A state of emergency was declared for the three day long storm, which went off the North Carolina coast, stalled off the Delmarva Peninsula and then went to the northeast. COVID-vaccination mega sites were shut down as well.
Moderate stage coastal flooding was had the night of Feb. 1 into Feb. 2. However, flooding before and after exaggerated issues, closing roads and bridges at times. The tide station at Barnegat Light had five consecutive high tides. Atlantic City had three, while the Delaware Bay was largely sparred.
2.01 inches of rain fell on Feb. 1 at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, a daily record. Peak wind topped 50 mph for most of the shore, with the highest reading in Seaside Heights, at 56 mph. However, less than an inch fell at Atlantic City International Airport and Millville.
Meanwhile, a 416 day snow drought, the longest on record, ended at the airport when 1.2 inches fell.
It's not much, but it was something.
Further west, a more significant snow fell. 5.5 inches fell in Mays Landing. The Cape May Bubble broke, with 2.0 inches in Cape May in 1.5 inches in Lower Township.
The real story was in the northern half of the state. Morris, Sussex and Warren counties all reported over 30 inches of snow in at least one location. While not confirmed by Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, this storm may have broken Cape May's record for the largest snow storm on record. 34 inches of snow slammed the city in February 1899.
3. July 9 sees Tropical Storm Elsa, separate round of severe weather
Tropical Storm Elsa and then a round of severe weather brought a very active July 9.
For the second year in a row, Elsa brought direct tropical impacts to the Garden State early in the June to November hurricane season (Fay made landfall near Brigantine in July 2020). Tropical storm warnings were up for the shores, along with flash flood watches.
A 79 mph gust in Sea Isle City and 75 mph gust in Harvey Cedars brought tree and power line damage the morning of July 9 as it paralleled the Jersey Shore.
Tornadoes touched down in Woodbine at 2:40 a.m. with 100 mph winds, destroying the Ocean World pool club. At 3:33 a.m., another tornado hit Little Egg Harbor, with 80 mph winds.
Additional thunderstorms later in the day, mainly along the Route 40 corridor brought roadway flooding to areas. Between Elsa and the p.m. thunderstorms, over 3 inches of rain fell in most of Atlantic County, as well as parts of Cumberland and Cape May counties.
2. New climate averages show a hotter, wetter and snowier South Jersey
This isn't a specific weather event, but the decadal update to the 30-year climate averages, widely used at the standard to measure current conditions off of, showed that South Jersey has gotten, hotter, wetter and snowier.
That’s according to new data released May 4 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The 1991 to 2020 data shows the region warmed for the fifth decade in a row. Precipitation increased, including the amount of snow, when comparing this recent 30-year average to the previous 1981 to 2010 time period.
The new averages show a roughly 0.6-degree increase in temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport compared with the 1991 to 2010 average, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center and NOAA.
At A.C. International Airport, every month has seen an increase in temperatures with the new 30-year climate averages. The largest increase was seen in December, with a 1.7-degree jump compared with the previous normal.
According to NOAA, southeastern New Jersey has seen a precipitation increase of roughly 10% between the new and old 30-year normal, the highest in the state and one of the largest increases nationwide. In the new 1991 to 2020 climate period, there is a 33% likelihood of precipitation on any given day, as opposed to 31.6% for the 1981 to 2010 average.
The increase in precipitation has been noted for decades and is attributed to a warmer climate, which can hold more moisture.
While a warming world and more snow may seem not to go together, that is indeed the case. Atlantic City airport’s new climate normal for snow is 17.4 inches. The previous was 16.5 inches. March doubled its normal snowfall from 1.1 to 2.2 inches.
1. The July 29 tornado outbreak
The second busiest tornado season in New Jersey's recorded history saw the second biggest one day outbreak on July 29, capping off this year's list.
Six tornadoes tore through the Garden State on that day. Half were in Ocean County. They included (EF rating, from zero to five, included):
- An EF-0 tornado in Jackson Township that touched down at 8:04 p.m.
- An EF-1 tornado in Barnegat Township that touched down at 8:42 p.m.
- An EF-2 tornado that start at 9:03 p.m. in the eastern portion of Waretown. This this crossed the Barnegat Bay as a waterspout. It then struck Long Beach Island moving through the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, as well as Barnegat Light.
The fast-moving storms left people without power, caused minor injuries and damaged homes, leaving some temporarily displaced.
It was the EF-2 tornado that drew the most attention. The 4.2 mile track, with winds of 115 mph was only the second tornado to hit the island since the 1950s, though a tornado last year did cross over the Route 72 bridge.
Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area. By the morning, most of High Bar Harbor’s power had been restored with the exception of about 15 houses that sustained extensive damage.
These six tornadoes were a part of the 13 that twisted through New Jersey in 2021. That's extremely above average, which is two. The 2021 mark only fell shy of the 17 in 1989 for the highest mark.
The largest one day tornado outbreak was seven. That occurred in November 1989.
