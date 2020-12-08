Weather: Snow flurries not ruled out Wednesday as wintry chill continues

The first flakes of the season may arrive Wednesday as a small, but potent system moves through the Northeast.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the mid-20s in Vineland and the mainland, to the mid-30s in Ventnor and the shore. There will be filtered sunshine to start the day, as a low-pressure system stays hundreds of miles to our east as it passes our latitude.

Eventually, we’ll see more blue during the afternoon. A northwest wind of 8 to 14 mph will keep the cold air in the region. In fact, high temperatures will be about a degree colder than Monday, keeping it in the low 40s on the mainland and mid-40s at the shore.

Tuesday evening will fall through the 30s everywhere under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-20s on the mainland. The shore should have its coldest night of the season, with lows just around 30 degrees.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds Wednesday. Winds will be from the west in the morning, which will bring in a little milder air. High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s everywhere, though if clouds arrive earlier, expect similar temperatures to Monday and Tuesday again.