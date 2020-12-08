Weather: Snow flurries not ruled out Wednesday as wintry chill continues

The first flakes of the season may arrive Wednesday as a small, but potent system moves through the Northeast.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will range from the mid-20s in Vineland and the mainland, to the mid-30s in Ventnor and the shore. There will be filtered sunshine to start the day, as a low-pressure system stays hundreds of miles to our east as it passes our latitude.
Eventually, we’ll see more blue during the afternoon. A northwest wind of 8 to 14 mph will keep the cold air in the region. In fact, high temperatures will be about a degree colder than Monday, keeping it in the low 40s on the mainland and mid-40s at the shore.
Tuesday evening will fall through the 30s everywhere under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-20s on the mainland. The shore should have its coldest night of the season, with lows just around 30 degrees.
Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds Wednesday. Winds will be from the west in the morning, which will bring in a little milder air. High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s everywhere, though if clouds arrive earlier, expect similar temperatures to Monday and Tuesday again.
A piece of vorticity, or spin in the atmosphere, will move from the Great Lakes into North Jersey. Snow showers, or even a period of light snow, will dive through this area.
While this will likely stay to the Lehigh Valley and our friends in “Taylor ham land,” I would not rule out a few flurries sneaking into South Jersey, especially those north of the White Horse Pike. This would be between noon and 5 p.m.
Either way, winds will pick up during the afternoon, blowing from the north around 15 mph. This will continue into the evening, where temperature will slide through the 30s, with it feeling like the 20s.
Overnight lows will be around 32 on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore. It will be warmer than the past couple of nights, but it only tells part of the story. When you factor in the winds, it will still feel like the 20s overnight.
As we go into Thursday and Friday, high pressure in the southeast will be the controlling factor for our weather. As a result, temperatures will jump up with balmy Gulf of Mexico air coming in and sunshine will be plentiful from the high pressure. Both days will have plenty of sunshine, especially on Thursday.
, where we may not have a cloud in the sky. Outdoor events will be great, and holiday shopping, too.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Mostly sunny, chilly
Mostly cloudy, flurries will not be ruled out
A plethora of sun
Mostly sunny and mild.
Sun with a blanket of high clouds. Very warm for December.
Rain with a strong wind from the southwest, then northwest
Increasing sunshine.
