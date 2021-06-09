Weather: Slow-moving, heavy downpours threaten into the week as it stays summery

When it rains, it pours. That will be the theme for the rest of the week as the sticky weather continues. However, there will still be plenty of dry time for outdoor plans.

It’ll be more like South Florida than South Jersey on Wednesday morning, at least by early June standards. Similar to the past few mornings, the mainland will be warmer, in the low 70s, while the shore will be in the upper 60s. Dew points will be near the sticky 70-degree mark.

That will continue into Wednesday. In terms of being able to do outdoor work, exercise or go to sporting events, I wouldn’t cancel anything right away unless you have little tolerance for rain. The closer to the event you can wait it out, the better.

Thunderstorms will fire up randomly throughout the day. The morning will see isolated storm coverage, increasing to scattered coverage for the afternoon, waning during the early evening. Flooding rains will be the main problem with these storms. Without much of a current aloft to steer them, they stay in one place and just dump rain. Flood alerts were out from Philadelphia to New York City on Tuesday. Some of that kind of rain will be around our way.