Weather: Signs of spring in the next two weeks as rain goes away

The seedlings of spring weather will begin Tuesday as the jet stream begins to carry more mild Pacific air, rather than cold, Canadian air. This will yield a four-day stretch of dry and above-average warmer weather, though it will be stormy next weekend.

Through Feb. 22, 14 of the 22 days were below average at Atlantic City International Airport. That includes Feb. 17-21. So, when you’re talking about a day around 50 degrees, with sunshine, like Wednesday will bring, spring fever may come to mind.

Even further out, the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has given the region a 40% to 50% chance of having above-average temperatures in the March 2-8 time period, as opposed to being near or below average.

So, while that doesn’t sound like a lot, when you have to split that pie three ways instead of two, it is more significant.

If you’re a snow lover still looking for the “big one,” and I believe that would include anyone east of Toms River to Mays Landing to Greenwich Township, I don’t have great news. After March 8, the average snowfall for the rest of the season is 0.9 inches at A.C. International Airport, and there are plenty of 0s. There can be surprises, though. In 2014 we had 10.1 inches of snow after March 9, while in 1956 there was 15.6 inches.

