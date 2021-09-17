Weather: Showers, possible coastal flooding Friday, turning sunny this weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that I have talked about for the past couple of days will begin to show itself Saturday. We’ll still have a pretty cloudy morning, but I expect the sun to come out in full force for the afternoon as we warm up quite nicely on a northerly wind. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Atlantic City and the shore, with low 80s in Pleasantville and the mainland. It’ll be a great day for the beach or pool. Taking a trip up to the Rutgers football game Saturday in Piscataway will be very nice as well, with highs in the mid-80s.

You could be comfortable turning off the air conditioner Saturday night. It’ll be a bit humid, but not overly so. We’ll fall into the 70s for the evening. We’ll have to watch for another round of coastal flooding here as well. I believe we’ll just teeter on minor stage coastal flooding. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the flooded water. However, I do believe most of us will be flood free.

By midnight, we’ll be in the 60s everywhere, slowly dropping to overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll be hanging onto summer tightly.

Sunday will be the brighter of the two weekend days. With high pressure in store, we’ll reap the warm, sunny benefits that it brings. Highs will sit on either side of 80, with a gentle ocean breeze.