Weather: Showers, possible coastal flooding Friday, turning sunny this weekend

As a tropical low-pressure system moves up the coast, a few hundred miles offshore, we’ll get a few heavy showers Friday. Coastal flooding will be possible with the Friday p.m. high tide, as well as Saturday’s, though the weekend will be filled with sunshine.
In short, a shower can occur at any point Friday. That being said, it will be a mostly dry day. So if you want to do something outdoors, you should be fine, unless you absolutely need it to be dry, with no chance of rain.
This rain will be the outermost bands of what may be Tropical Storm Odette, as it moves a few hundred miles offshore of Virginia to Massachusetts throughout the day. Small craft will have trouble out on the waters, and the risk for rip currents will be high. During the Friday evening high tide, tide waters will get high. I believe most places will stay below flood stage, except for the extremely sensitive spots (such as West End Avenue in Atlantic City).
On land, a northeast wind will blow. This will keep temperatures fairly similar to Thursday. Expect morning lows to be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. High temperatures will only climb into the mid-70s, a combination of the relatively cooler onshore wind and the cloud cover.
A shower will be possible during the evening. However, most outdoor dining or high school football games will be rain-free. We’ll fall into the 70s during the evening. Around midnight, the threat of rain will end as the storm moves directly to the east. Expect a mostly cloudy night, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
That ridge of high pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that I have talked about for the past couple of days will begin to show itself Saturday. We’ll still have a pretty cloudy morning, but I expect the sun to come out in full force for the afternoon as we warm up quite nicely on a northerly wind. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Atlantic City and the shore, with low 80s in Pleasantville and the mainland. It’ll be a great day for the beach or pool. Taking a trip up to the Rutgers football game Saturday in Piscataway will be very nice as well, with highs in the mid-80s.
You could be comfortable turning off the air conditioner Saturday night. It’ll be a bit humid, but not overly so. We’ll fall into the 70s for the evening. We’ll have to watch for another round of coastal flooding here as well. I believe we’ll just teeter on minor stage coastal flooding. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the flooded water. However, I do believe most of us will be flood free.
By midnight, we’ll be in the 60s everywhere, slowly dropping to overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll be hanging onto summer tightly.
Sunday will be the brighter of the two weekend days. With high pressure in store, we’ll reap the warm, sunny benefits that it brings. Highs will sit on either side of 80, with a gentle ocean breeze.
We’ll have Sunday’s weather and paste it right through Tuesday as well. I’d say it’s a best-of-both-worlds situation, with a little something for everyone. Those itching for fall will be comforted by the fact that it won’t be hot and humid. Meanwhile, those who wish South Jersey was South Florida will like that it’ll be a beautiful stretch for shorts and the water. Highs will hover around 80, with dew points in the “touch humid” 60 degree range.
