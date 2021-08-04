Weather: Showers from offshore storm reach part of South Jersey into Thursday

A stationary front and waves of low pressure riding along it will bring showers, mainly to the shore, at times Wednesday into Thursday. Eventually, the rain will go away and we’ll look at another pleasant Friday, with a likely dry weekend ahead.

At the first hints of daylight Wednesday, we will likely be dry. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 60s. Similar to Tuesday morning, it will be a good one to continue to leave the windows open and let the cooler, and damper, air come on through, saving you on the electric bill.

Off-and-on rain showers will begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. This will continue until 9 p.m. to midnight. That’s the short story. However, you’re coming here for details, so here we go.

If you’re east of the Garden State Parkway, expect spotty showers throughout this time. A bike ride will be fine, but if you’re looking to fish or crab for a few hours, bring the rain gear. It won’t be a comfortable day for the beach anyway, as highs sit just shy of 75. However, you could get an hour or two on the boardwalk without a drop of rain.