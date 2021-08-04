Weather: Showers from offshore storm reach part of South Jersey into Thursday

A stationary front and waves of low pressure riding along it will bring showers, mainly to the shore, at times Wednesday into Thursday. Eventually, the rain will go away and we’ll look at another pleasant Friday, with a likely dry weekend ahead.
At the first hints of daylight Wednesday, we will likely be dry. Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 60s. Similar to Tuesday morning, it will be a good one to continue to leave the windows open and let the cooler, and damper, air come on through, saving you on the electric bill.
Off-and-on rain showers will begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. This will continue until 9 p.m. to midnight. That’s the short story. However, you’re coming here for details, so here we go.
If you’re east of the Garden State Parkway, expect spotty showers throughout this time. A bike ride will be fine, but if you’re looking to fish or crab for a few hours, bring the rain gear. It won’t be a comfortable day for the beach anyway, as highs sit just shy of 75. However, you could get an hour or two on the boardwalk without a drop of rain.
West of the parkway will be nearly 100% dry. Bridgeton and Hammonton look dry from what I see. It’ll just be a cloudy day. Highs will top out in the mid-70s here, about 10 degrees below average. Thank winds from the east-northeast for this; gusts will get up to 25 mph late in the day.
We’ll stay in the 70s during the evening. Winds will be sustained 10 to 15 mph until about midnight. After that point, the low pressure will makes its closest approach about 150 miles offshore. We’ll be cloudy into the night, with overnight lows in the mid- to upper 60s.
Thursday will see another gloomy morning. A few sprinkles will be possible east of the parkway. Eventually, though, winds will turn to the northwest around that counterclockwise spinning low-pressure system. That will bring in drier air and break those clouds up for sun as the afternoon goes on. From there, the sun will try to warm the ground as quickly as possible. Highs will generally be 75 to 80 degrees. However, that’s banking on the sun coming out at noon. Temperatures will be different if the bright yellow ball in the sky comes out earlier (80 to 85 degrees) or later (mid-70s for all).
We’ll then have a mainly clear night. Northwest winds will lead to another night where you can have that natural air conditioning going with the opened windows. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
We’ll then end this week almost like we ended last week Friday. That will be with a great day for the water, comfortable air and plenty of sunshine. High pressure will quickly move across the Mid-Atlantic on Friday, leading to this sunny day, with highs around 80 at the beaches and mid-80s for Buena and inland spots.
I’m going with an optimistically dry forecast for the weekend. A cold front will try to enter from the north but should wash out before getting here. That same front that will impact us through Thursday will try to creep back to the coast. In all, I believe it’s too little in both directions to bring showers.
It's 12:40 p.m. Tuesday and if you look at your phone, you'll see that it says we're sunny, …
It will turn stickier and warmer as we go on. Expect highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday, with mid- to upper 80s Sunday. We’ll have a southerly wind, with a cooling sea breeze at the shore.
