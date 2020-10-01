Weather: Showers for some Friday, crisp fall air for all this weekend

A weak system will continue to bring a few showers into parts of the area Friday morning before clearing out and turning more crisp for the p.m. The weekend will then be comfortably cool, with dry air and sweater weather to go around.

Generally, all places west of the Garden State Parkway will see a shower or two through 11 a.m., as a weak low-pressure system moves up Interstate 95. That being said, it will be a mostly dry morning and those along and east of the parkway will likely be all dry.

During the afternoon, high pressure will move in. Dew points will drop, the sun will come out and it will be a crisp, fall afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s. That’s a little bit below average, but still fairly comfortable to be out and about.

If you’re going to the opening week of high school football, the boardwalk or a corn maze, bring the extra layer and you’ll be good to go. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll fall into the 40s for mainland spots, while the warmer bays and oceans keep our shore communities in the mid-50s.

