Weather: Showers for some Friday, crisp fall air for all this weekend

A weak system will continue to bring a few showers into parts of the area Friday morning before clearing out and turning more crisp for the p.m. The weekend will then be comfortably cool, with dry air and sweater weather to go around.
Generally, all places west of the Garden State Parkway will see a shower or two through 11 a.m., as a weak low-pressure system moves up Interstate 95. That being said, it will be a mostly dry morning and those along and east of the parkway will likely be all dry.
During the afternoon, high pressure will move in. Dew points will drop, the sun will come out and it will be a crisp, fall afternoon. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s. That’s a little bit below average, but still fairly comfortable to be out and about.
If you’re going to the opening week of high school football, the boardwalk or a corn maze, bring the extra layer and you’ll be good to go. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, we’ll fall into the 40s for mainland spots, while the warmer bays and oceans keep our shore communities in the mid-50s.
Saturday’s going to be one of those days where you’ll enjoy taking deep breaths of that crisp, cool air. Full sunshine will be around, but highs will only stay in the upper 60s, a sign of the changing times. Remember still, exposed skin can still burn, with a burn time of 45 minutes.
Winds will turn from northwest to east Saturday night. That will waft in relatively warmer ocean air. The evening will fall through the 60s and into the 50s, with nighttime lows in the 50s.
We will have a repeat Sunday in terms of temperatures and wind speed. The only exception will be afternoon clouds that fill in. That will be ahead of a storm system for Monday. As of now, expect rain and not a washout. A coastal low and an inland system will try to merge and form a potent nor’easter. If they do merge, it’s a washout. But, again, I’m leaving dry time in, anticipating that it will not happen.
Lastly, a recap of September. It was seasonable with temperatures a stark contrast from the past five Septembers, which have been more of an extension of August. At Atlantic City International Airport, where records go back to 1943, September 2015 through 2019 ranked: third, fifth, 10th, second and seventh, respectively. This one will rank the 23rd warmest.
Rainfall, on the other hand, was nothing but average: 5.82 inches of rain fell, making it the seventh wettest September. Most of that came Sept. 10, when a one-day September record of 3.97 inches fell.
