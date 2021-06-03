 Skip to main content
Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the area Thursday
Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the area Thursday

Severe t-storm watch june 3

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the areas shaded in yellow. 

 Joe Martucci

The potential for flooding rains, damaging winds and even a weak tornado prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the area Thursday.

The watch, in effect for Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties until 9 p.m. Thursday was put in place Thursday afternoon.

Storm Threats

A rainy early morning gave way to some sunshine. That, in conjunction with soupy, unstable air from the southwest, will bring the potential for severe weather with a line of scattered thunderstorms approaching from the west.

The storms will largely move toward the New Jersey Turnpike and move northeast, away from the region. However, those in the severe thunderstorm watch will need to be on alert from 6 to 9 p.m.

Forecasted radar for Thursday

The forecasted radar for Thursday evening, according to the High Resolution Rapid Refresh model (HRRR). 

The largest concern will actually be the roadway flooding. Storms will likely train over each other, meaning that they impact the same location over and over again. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will occur where that does happen, bringing road closures and stream flooding. However, roadway ponding will be possible in any thunderstorm.

A wind gust to 60 mph will not be ruled out in any storm that forms. Cut down loose tree limbs and branches, as well as bring in potted plants to be safe until the storms clear.

Finally, while unlikely a weak tornado will be possible. There is plenty of directional shear, change of wind direction with height. Despite the unfavorable near to post sunset timing, one may spin up. 

If in a tornado warning, get to the lowest floor possible. Stay away from windows and get to the center of the building, not an individual unit.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
