Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the area Thursday

The potential for flooding rains, damaging winds and even a weak tornado prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the area Thursday.
The watch, in effect for Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties until 9 p.m. Thursday was put in place Thursday afternoon.
A rainy early morning gave way to some sunshine. That, in conjunction with soupy, unstable air from the southwest, will bring the potential for severe weather with a line of scattered thunderstorms approaching from the west.
The storms will largely move toward the New Jersey Turnpike and move northeast, away from the region. However, those in the severe thunderstorm watch will need to be on alert from 6 to 9 p.m.
The largest concern will actually be the roadway flooding. Storms will likely train over each other, meaning that they impact the same location over and over again. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will occur where that does happen, bringing road closures and stream flooding. However, roadway ponding will be possible in any thunderstorm.
A wind gust to 60 mph will not be ruled out in any storm that forms. Cut down loose tree limbs and branches, as well as bring in potted plants to be safe until the storms clear.
Finally, while unlikely a weak tornado will be possible. There is plenty of directional shear, change of wind direction with height. Despite the unfavorable near to post sunset timing, one may spin up.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
If in a tornado warning, get to the lowest floor possible. Stay away from windows and get to the center of the building, not an individual unit.
Sign up for our weather newsletter to get an email as soon as a weather alert goes out.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Rain between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., mainly at the shore. Then, mostly cloudy, with a line of storms possible 6 to 9 p.m.
Mostly sunny and warmer
Plenty of sun. Hot, but not too humid.
Morning sun mixes with afternoon clouds. Very hot.
Mostly sunny
A mix of sun and clouds. Sultry.
Hot, humid with a few storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.