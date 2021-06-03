Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of the area Thursday

The potential for flooding rains, damaging winds and even a weak tornado prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the area Thursday.

The watch, in effect for Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester and Camden counties until 9 p.m. Thursday was put in place Thursday afternoon.

A rainy early morning gave way to some sunshine. That, in conjunction with soupy, unstable air from the southwest, will bring the potential for severe weather with a line of scattered thunderstorms approaching from the west.

The storms will largely move toward the New Jersey Turnpike and move northeast, away from the region. However, those in the severe thunderstorm watch will need to be on alert from 6 to 9 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The largest concern will actually be the roadway flooding. Storms will likely train over each other, meaning that they impact the same location over and over again. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain will occur where that does happen, bringing road closures and stream flooding. However, roadway ponding will be possible in any thunderstorm.

A wind gust to 60 mph will not be ruled out in any storm that forms. Cut down loose tree limbs and branches, as well as bring in potted plants to be safe until the storms clear.