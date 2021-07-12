Weather: Severe thunderstorm watch for part of South Jersey Monday evening

Update: Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington and Ocean counties on north are in a severe thunderstorm watch through 11 p.m. Monday. A warning will be issued if severe weather will be imminent.

The potential for flooding rain and damaging winds will be possible Monday evening into the night in South Jersey, but you have to see rain first.

Slow moving thunderstorms, fueled by the muggiest stretch of weather in 2021 so far, as well as the seasonable, hot July weather, will be a concern from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Dew points have been in the oppressive mid-70s throughout the day. Precipitable water (PWAT) values, a measure of moisture in the column of the atmosphere, will be over 2 inches. That's considered very high, loaded with tropical air, and near the maximum for what is possible in July. When you couple slow moving thunderstorms with a very high amount of moisture in the air, flooding rain is a major concern.

