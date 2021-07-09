Weather service reports 2 tornadoes in Elsa's wake

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, high winds and two tornadoes to the New Jersey coast Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, but by 9 a.m. Friday, the main effect locally seemed to be strong summer waves.

At the surfing break off the First Street jetty in Ocean City, surfers turned out early Friday to take advantage. The beach town received larger than usual swells, accompanied by a warning from the National Weather Service of dangerous rip currents through Friday evening.

City officials urged people to swim only in front of a lifeguard.

The weather service confirmed two tornadoes in the region Friday, in Woodbine and Little Egg Harbor Township.

In Woodbine, the tornado touched down near the Ocean World Condominium complex in Woodbine, where it uprooted two cedar trees, destroyed a picnic shelter and spread debris hundreds of feet, according to the weather service. The roof of the picnic shelter was dropped into a nearby swimming pool. The tornado caused considerable structural damage to the complex’s office and recreation building. The complex’s entrance sign was also blown over, and another nearby cedar tree was uprooted.

