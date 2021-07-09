Weather service reports 2 tornadoes in Elsa's wake

Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain, high winds and two tornadoes to the New Jersey coast Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, but by 9 a.m. Friday, the main effect locally seemed to be strong summer waves.
At the surfing break off the First Street jetty in Ocean City, surfers turned out early Friday to take advantage. The beach town received larger than usual swells, accompanied by a warning from the National Weather Service of dangerous rip currents through Friday evening.
City officials urged people to swim only in front of a lifeguard.
The weather service confirmed two tornadoes in the region Friday, in Woodbine and Little Egg Harbor Township.
In Woodbine, the tornado touched down near the Ocean World Condominium complex in Woodbine, where it uprooted two cedar trees, destroyed a picnic shelter and spread debris hundreds of feet, according to the weather service. The roof of the picnic shelter was dropped into a nearby swimming pool. The tornado caused considerable structural damage to the complex’s office and recreation building. The complex’s entrance sign was also blown over, and another nearby cedar tree was uprooted.
Heavy, drenching rain from Tropical Storm Elsa brought inches of water on a road in Somers P…
The tornado continued west, where it snapped a few trees along Ash Drive and Freidriechstadt Avenue, the weather service said. It continued through a wooded area then uprooted a few trees near Dehirsch Avenue and Joffe Drive. It ended near Heilprin Avenue and Ocean Drive, where it snapped part of a pine tree off onto a house.
In Little Egg Harbor, a tornado touched down in a residential area along Sycamore Drive. The tornado snapped numerous large tree limbs and snapped a few trees along Sycamore Drive and Harbourtown Boulevard, according to the weather service. One small tree was uprooted on Sycamore.
Some homes suffered cosmetic damage along Rosemont Lane and Harbourtown Boulevard, where sections of vinyl fencing were blown over, according to the weather service. A residence at Rosemont Lane and Vista Court had two sections of wooden fencing blown out and tossed about 50 feet, striking the rear side of the house. The tornado ended at the end of Vista Court, where a few trees were snapped or uprooted.
The weather service had issued tornado warnings at 2:50 a.m. for an area boxed in by Maurice River Township, Buena Vista Township, Margate and Ocean City, and at 3:38 a.m. for the southern half of Long Beach Island, Brigantine, Mullica Township and Washington Township, Burlington County.
Though not tornado-related, a section of Longport Boulevard between Bay Avenue in Somers Point and Ocean Drive was closed Friday as the storm blew utility poles and power lines into the road, Egg Harbor Township police said. The department expected the road to reopen by 11 p.m. Friday. Motorists were diverted to the Margate causeway and the Route 52 causeway into Ocean City.
Power outages were fairly limited. Woodbine had a cluster of outages early Friday. Roadway flooding was reported in Somers Point, Atlantic City and Ventnor. However, the tides never rose to flood stage, a lucky combination of onshore winds happening at low tide.
On Friday morning, skies were clear and bike riders crowded the Ocean City Boardwalk, while surfers continued to paddle out to the swell.
