Weather: Say hi to summer, temperatures in the 80s Wednesday, with record warmth

Grab the shorts, put on the sunglasses and get ready for the first taste of summer. From Wednesday until Friday morning, warm, even hot, air will dominate. While record-high temperatures aren’t likely, two record balmy nights should be on the way.
I haven’t made any changes to my forecast from the last column. We’re starting out in the mid- to upper 50s on an extremely comfortable spring morning, and we’re setting our sights on the 80s.
With a west-southwesterly wind, I do believe we pin back a sea-breeze front from developing over the ocean and pushing its cooler air inland. As a result, most of the shore should be able to get to 80. The only exception should be Long Beach Island where the Barnegat Bay plays a bigger influence on temperatures. Then, there is the Delaware Bay shore, which should sit around a cooler, but still pleasant 70.
For the mainland, it’s just a matter of how much warmth we can squeeze out of this system. I have a high of 86 at Atlantic City International Airport, two degrees shy of the record high. Mid-80s are a safe bet for most inland spots, with a few upper 80s not ruled out.
To be this hot this early is unusual, but not rare. On average, we reach 86 for the first time at the airport on May 9. For the marina, the average for an 80-degree high is May 12. However, we’ve been this warm in early April, too.
If you do decide to the hit the beach, and it does sound like a great idea, avoid the water. There are no lifeguards and the water is still cold anyway.
Wednesday evening may be the best night all year for outdoor dining, and it’s not even May. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a gentle breeze and without much humidity. Enjoy some of South Jersey’s finest food and soak in the warm air.
Overnight, clouds will increase. A shower will be possible after midnight. However, it should be few and far between as a front sits just to our north. Low temperatures will be warm, in the low to mid-60s, more like late June than early April. As a result, we may break the record maximum low temperature, which is 62 at the airport and 60 at the marina.
Showers will exit by 8 a.m. Thursday and it should be a good day for outdoor work and events. There will be some humidity in the air, but nothing like the soup of August and September.
That front will stay right on the New Jersey-New York border for the day. While the northern half of the state will be in and out of showers, we should be dry, even sunny at times. Highs will get to around 80 for inland spots. The shore should be cooler. However, if winds are more west than southwest, they’ll sit right around 80, too.
Thursday evening will be in the 70s as clouds thicken again. A cold front will pass sometime between midnight Thursday and noon Friday. With this will come a couple of hours of rain and thunderstorms as winds turn strong out of the southwest. The timing of this leads me to believe that we’ll stay free of severe weather. Morning lows Friday will be at or just above 60, which could break more records.
After the rain ends, the cold front will pass and winds will flip to the cooler, drier northwest direction. Stiff northwest winds will take us through the day. Highs will be around 70 degrees. However, they should peak midday, instead of the usual late afternoon. The chilly air will drop through through the 60s during the afternoon. A returning p.m. shower will not be ruled out, typical with incoming cooler air masses.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Partly sunny and hot. Near record highs.
A shower possible until 8 a.m. Then, some sun, with rain at night. Record maximum low temperatures likely.
Early rain with a p.m. shower. However, it will be mostly dry. Fairly cloudy.
Morning clouds to p.m. sun
More clouds than sun
Some rain but gradually brightening up
Partly sunny
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.