Weather: Say hi to summer, temperatures in the 80s Wednesday, with record warmth

If you do decide to the hit the beach, and it does sound like a great idea, avoid the water. There are no lifeguards and the water is still cold anyway.

Wednesday evening may be the best night all year for outdoor dining, and it’s not even May. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a gentle breeze and without much humidity. Enjoy some of South Jersey’s finest food and soak in the warm air.

Overnight, clouds will increase. A shower will be possible after midnight. However, it should be few and far between as a front sits just to our north. Low temperatures will be warm, in the low to mid-60s, more like late June than early April. As a result, we may break the record maximum low temperature, which is 62 at the airport and 60 at the marina.

Showers will exit by 8 a.m. Thursday and it should be a good day for outdoor work and events. There will be some humidity in the air, but nothing like the soup of August and September.

That front will stay right on the New Jersey-New York border for the day. While the northern half of the state will be in and out of showers, we should be dry, even sunny at times. Highs will get to around 80 for inland spots. The shore should be cooler. However, if winds are more west than southwest, they’ll sit right around 80, too.