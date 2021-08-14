Weather: Saturday's cold front knocks out high heat, brings in strong storms

The bridge from hazy, hot and humid to below average summer heat and dry weather will be Saturday, as a cold front slices through. Expect some showers and storms, but it will not be a washout. Afterward, expect the cooler and drier regime to last until at least Wednesday.

I can’t rule out a shower Saturday morning. Between a leftover boundary that brought rain to parts of the area Friday night and the all-important cold front that will wipe away this sultry weather Saturday night, a little wet weather will be possible. However, don’t cancel outdoor plans. More than likely, you should be fine. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again, well above average for this time of year.

I believe the afternoon rain situation will be just like the morning’s, mostly dry. Beach, pool or cookout plans will be OK, just make sure you have a place to run inside in case a downpour comes. Rain will be heavy in the spots where it does fall.

Winds will be from the south for most of the day. That will keep dew points in the oppressive mid-70s, just like the past couple of days. However, with cloud cover and the threat of rain at any point in the day, highs should stay just shy of 90 for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. Meanwhile, Ocean City and the shore will be a bit cooler, in the mid-80s.

