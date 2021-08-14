Weather: Saturday's cold front knocks out high heat, brings in strong storms

The bridge from hazy, hot and humid to below average summer heat and dry weather will be Saturday, as a cold front slices through. Expect some showers and storms, but it will not be a washout. Afterward, expect the cooler and drier regime to last until at least Wednesday.
I can’t rule out a shower Saturday morning. Between a leftover boundary that brought rain to parts of the area Friday night and the all-important cold front that will wipe away this sultry weather Saturday night, a little wet weather will be possible. However, don’t cancel outdoor plans. More than likely, you should be fine. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again, well above average for this time of year.
I believe the afternoon rain situation will be just like the morning’s, mostly dry. Beach, pool or cookout plans will be OK, just make sure you have a place to run inside in case a downpour comes. Rain will be heavy in the spots where it does fall.
Winds will be from the south for most of the day. That will keep dew points in the oppressive mid-70s, just like the past couple of days. However, with cloud cover and the threat of rain at any point in the day, highs should stay just shy of 90 for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. Meanwhile, Ocean City and the shore will be a bit cooler, in the mid-80s.
Take tennis and ping pong and pretend they had a baby. You'd get pickleball, the Jersey Shor…
The main event will be a potential line of storms between 5 and 11 p.m. This would mainly impact places south of Route 40. Here, damaging winds cannot be ruled out. Model guidance hasn’t been too keen on a strong line. However, given the sultry air mass and a cold front providing lift, I can foresee a line rumbling in. Stay alert.
Winds will turn to the north with the passage of the front around midnight. Rain showers will be present for the rest of the night, mainly toward the coast and in Cape May County, closest to the front. Overnight lows will be the lowest in days, in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the islands.
Showers would wrap up by 7 a.m. However, expect low clouds for the morning. Eventually, high pressure will flex its muscles and move sunshine into our area for a wonderful rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, and dew points will wind up in the “touch humid” low 60s.
Sunday evening will again be perfect to extend the weekend. Expect a mainly clear sky, plenty of dry air and overnight lows in the mid-60s inland, low 70s at the coast.
The next day to worry about, weather-wise, will be Wednesday or Thursday. The remnants of Fred will try to push through the area. As of now, I have no new updates compared to the last column. Some storms and increased surf will likely happen either Wednesday or Thursday. However, we’ll still need another day to know.
Learn about the tornado that tore through High Bar Harbor and the rest of the 2021 hurricane…
Finally, our fourth heat wave of the year became official Friday, when we reached the mid-90s at Atlantic City International Airport. Ninety-five degrees was the hottest temperature of the year so far. If we don’t rise above 95 for the rest of the year — and that’s very possible since the average last 95-degree day of the year is July 30 — then this would be our lowest yearly high temperature since 2015.
T.D. Fred to impact the U.S., here's the list of the other hurricane names
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
The Press of Atlantic City team and myself will be providing live updates on Elsa. We have f…
Fred - In progress
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
AP Hurricane Tracker
Grace
Henri
Ida
Julian
Kate
Larry
Mindy
Nicholas
Odette
Peter
Rose
Sam
Teresa
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.