Weather: Saturday's cold front knocks out high heat, brings in strong storms
Weather: Saturday's cold front knocks out high heat, brings in strong storms

Sautrday AccuWeather
Joe Martucci

The bridge from hazy, hot and humid to below average summer heat and dry weather will be Saturday, as a cold front slices through. Expect some showers and storms, but it will not be a washout. Afterward, expect the cooler and drier regime to last until at least Wednesday.

I can’t rule out a shower Saturday morning. Between a leftover boundary that brought rain to parts of the area Friday night and the all-important cold front that will wipe away this sultry weather Saturday night, a little wet weather will be possible. However, don’t cancel outdoor plans. More than likely, you should be fine. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s again, well above average for this time of year.

I believe the afternoon rain situation will be just like the morning’s, mostly dry. Beach, pool or cookout plans will be OK, just make sure you have a place to run inside in case a downpour comes. Rain will be heavy in the spots where it does fall.

Winds will be from the south for most of the day. That will keep dew points in the oppressive mid-70s, just like the past couple of days. However, with cloud cover and the threat of rain at any point in the day, highs should stay just shy of 90 for Egg Harbor Township and inland areas. Meanwhile, Ocean City and the shore will be a bit cooler, in the mid-80s.

The main event will be a potential line of storms between 5 and 11 p.m. This would mainly impact places south of Route 40. Here, damaging winds cannot be ruled out. Model guidance hasn’t been too keen on a strong line. However, given the sultry air mass and a cold front providing lift, I can foresee a line rumbling in. Stay alert.

Winds will turn to the north with the passage of the front around midnight. Rain showers will be present for the rest of the night, mainly toward the coast and in Cape May County, closest to the front. Overnight lows will be the lowest in days, in the upper 60s inland to low 70s on the islands.

Showers would wrap up by 7 a.m. However, expect low clouds for the morning. Eventually, high pressure will flex its muscles and move sunshine into our area for a wonderful rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, and dew points will wind up in the “touch humid” low 60s.

Dew Points

Forecast dew points for the weekend, according to the North American Model (NAM). Mid-Atlantic dew points are considered sticky when in the 70s and a touch humid when in the 60s. 

Sunday evening will again be perfect to extend the weekend. Expect a mainly clear sky, plenty of dry air and overnight lows in the mid-60s inland, low 70s at the coast.

The next day to worry about, weather-wise, will be Wednesday or Thursday. The remnants of Fred will try to push through the area. As of now, I have no new updates compared to the last column. Some storms and increased surf will likely happen either Wednesday or Thursday. However, we’ll still need another day to know.

Finally, our fourth heat wave of the year became official Friday, when we reached the mid-90s at Atlantic City International Airport. Ninety-five degrees was the hottest temperature of the year so far. If we don’t rise above 95 for the rest of the year — and that’s very possible since the average last 95-degree day of the year is July 30 — then this would be our lowest yearly high temperature since 2015.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

