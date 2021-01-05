Weather: Same gloomy song and dance Tuesday, coastal storm nearby this weekend

Tuesday will be a replay of Monday with plenty of clouds and lots of damp conditions, but not that much precipitation. The sun will come out for Wednesday and Thursday before a coastal storm likely misses the area for the first half of the weekend.
It will be gray and gloomy Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s in Millville and the inland areas and the mid-30s on the shore. Both are very typical for this time of the year and picking up right where we left off Monday.
An increase in temperatures with height, an inversion, will continue to tap moisture at the ground level. Similar to Monday, a shower or sprinkle will be possible at any point. However, most, if not all, of the day will be dry. If it’s early or late in the day, a flurries will not be ruled out, either.
So, outdoor projects or exercise will be OK, unless you really, really do not want to get caught in the rain. High temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, again very typical for the first days of the New Year.
Into the evening, we’ll slowly slide back into the 30s. The cloud cover and damp conditions prevent it from getting too cold at night. We likely will be dry, with overnight lows generally in the 30 to 35 degree range.
Finally, the inversion will break as high pressure fully exerts itself over the region. The sun breaks out. However, with a chilly, northwesterly wind, all that sun won’t mean temperatures spike up. Rather, expect another day in the 40s. At least it’ll feel a little warmer in the sun.
With the clear sky, temperatures will be able to cool down quicker at night. We’ll slide through the 40s and into the 30s during the evening. Expect 20s, or near 30 readings for overnight lows.
Thursday will be the same as Wednesday, bright, with plenty of blue sky. Grab the jacket and you’ll be fine for the day, with highs in the mid-40s.
The “exciting” part of the weather forecast will come Friday into Saturday. A low-pressure system will go off the South Carolina coast and work it’s way to the northeast.
For us, I do believe it will be in a case of “too little, too late.” The system won’t climb the coast quickly enough to bring us anything more than clouds. However, I’ll watch it. An area of low pressure may be in Atlantic Canada during this time. If it moves further east, there is a chance that it will move closer up the coast. For now, expect more clouds than sun both days. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Also, on a personal note, hope you all had a fun and safe New Year’s Eve. I enjoyed dinner with my fiancé’ and another couple, then was off and on watching TV until the wee hours Friday.
