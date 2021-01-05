Weather: Same gloomy song and dance Tuesday, coastal storm nearby this weekend

Tuesday will be a replay of Monday with plenty of clouds and lots of damp conditions, but not that much precipitation. The sun will come out for Wednesday and Thursday before a coastal storm likely misses the area for the first half of the weekend.

It will be gray and gloomy Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s in Millville and the inland areas and the mid-30s on the shore. Both are very typical for this time of the year and picking up right where we left off Monday.

An increase in temperatures with height, an inversion, will continue to tap moisture at the ground level. Similar to Monday, a shower or sprinkle will be possible at any point. However, most, if not all, of the day will be dry. If it’s early or late in the day, a flurries will not be ruled out, either.

So, outdoor projects or exercise will be OK, unless you really, really do not want to get caught in the rain. High temperatures will rise into the mid-40s, again very typical for the first days of the New Year.

Into the evening, we’ll slowly slide back into the 30s. The cloud cover and damp conditions prevent it from getting too cold at night. We likely will be dry, with overnight lows generally in the 30 to 35 degree range.