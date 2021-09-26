 Skip to main content
Weather: Sam churns up the waters, but the sunshine carries into the week
Fall Atlantic City Boardwalk Mostly Sunny

A bright, mostly sunny afternoon shines down on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Sept. 24, 2021.

 Joe Martucci

Early clouds will give way to another bright, blue sky and seasonable late September air. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more sun, with just one day of rain Tuesday. A storm does lurk nearby next weekend, though.

We’ll see clouds give way to sun Sunday morning as an upper-level low-pressure system swings through the area and goes out to sea. It was too dry for any rain to fall here, but there were showers to our northwest overnight. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the mid-50s on the mainland and around 60 at the shore.

Well out to sea, Subtropical Depression Sam (at the time of writing) will become a remnant storm as it journeys north between Bermuda and Nova Scotia. We will still see a higher than usual risk for rip currents, an east swell with wave periods around 9 seconds. If you plan on heading out to the canyons for fishing, there will be higher seas than usual, though nothing extreme.

Back on land, as the September sun shines, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-70s everywhere on a northwest wind. In fact, the shore should be a degree or two warmer than the mainland. That’s because there will be no cooling sea breeze. Plus, the downsloping nature of the winds off the Appalachian Mountains gives the air more time to heat up by the time it reaches the islands.

What you wore Saturday evening will work fine for Sunday evening, with the actual clothes being different, of course. Temperatures again will slide through the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-50s inland to around 60 at the shore.

Warmer air aloft will trickle down to the surface Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be from the west Monday and the southwest Tuesday. This will allow for daytime highs around 80 degrees for Galloway Township and the inland towns, while Longport and the shore sit just a few degrees shy of that. Dew points will come up to the 60s, which you’ll feel. However, it won’t be like the sticky air that was around most of last week.

The similarities between the two days will stop there, though. Monday will be partly sunny, great for after school sports or a late season trip to the beach.

Come Tuesday, a cold front will intensify in the Ohio Valley as it moves toward the East Coast. This will bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Tuesday.

Rain showers look to begin between 9 and 11 a.m. Then, expect scattered showers for the rest of the day and evening. By midnight, we should be dry everywhere.

I don’t foresee any road or coastal flooding with this, and severe weather should stay away, too. Rather, it’s just a day where if you have outdoor plans and need chunks of dry time, you’ll want to move them to another day.

