Weather: Sam churns up the waters, but the sunshine carries into the week

Early clouds will give way to another bright, blue sky and seasonable late September air. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more sun, with just one day of rain Tuesday. A storm does lurk nearby next weekend, though.
We’ll see clouds give way to sun Sunday morning as an upper-level low-pressure system swings through the area and goes out to sea. It was too dry for any rain to fall here, but there were showers to our northwest overnight. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the mid-50s on the mainland and around 60 at the shore.
Well out to sea, Subtropical Depression Sam (at the time of writing) will become a remnant storm as it journeys north between Bermuda and Nova Scotia. We will still see a higher than usual risk for rip currents, an east swell with wave periods around 9 seconds. If you plan on heading out to the canyons for fishing, there will be higher seas than usual, though nothing extreme.
Back on land, as the September sun shines, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-70s everywhere on a northwest wind. In fact, the shore should be a degree or two warmer than the mainland. That’s because there will be no cooling sea breeze. Plus, the downsloping nature of the winds off the Appalachian Mountains gives the air more time to heat up by the time it reaches the islands.
What you wore Saturday evening will work fine for Sunday evening, with the actual clothes being different, of course. Temperatures again will slide through the 70s and 60s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-50s inland to around 60 at the shore.
Warmer air aloft will trickle down to the surface Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be from the west Monday and the southwest Tuesday. This will allow for daytime highs around 80 degrees for Galloway Township and the inland towns, while Longport and the shore sit just a few degrees shy of that. Dew points will come up to the 60s, which you’ll feel. However, it won’t be like the sticky air that was around most of last week.
The similarities between the two days will stop there, though. Monday will be partly sunny, great for after school sports or a late season trip to the beach.
Come Tuesday, a cold front will intensify in the Ohio Valley as it moves toward the East Coast. This will bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Tuesday.
Rain showers look to begin between 9 and 11 a.m. Then, expect scattered showers for the rest of the day and evening. By midnight, we should be dry everywhere.
I don’t foresee any road or coastal flooding with this, and severe weather should stay away, too. Rather, it’s just a day where if you have outdoor plans and need chunks of dry time, you’ll want to move them to another day.
The storm names and forecast for the 2021 hurricane season
AP Hurricane Tracker
Comparing Colorado State University's forecast to the average
In their June 3 update, Colorado State University maintains that the Atlantic tropical season will be more active than usual. 18 named storms (an increase from 17 in the initial, April, forecast), with eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes will be likely.
Here are storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Ana - Used
For the seventh year in a row, a named storm formed in the Atlantic before the official start to the hurricane season June 1.
According to Climate Central, a non-profit agency in Princeton, New Jersey, warmer ocean waters driven by climate central may have an influence on the earlier development of tropical cyclones, but there is no direct link.
Bill - Used
Tropical Depression Two formed on June 14. Later that day it strengthened into Tropical Storm Bill.
Claudette - Used
Claudette became a tropical storm on June 18, after a stretch of day of monitoring by the National Weather Service. It ashore Louisiana the night of June 18-19.
Danny - Used
Tropical Storm Danny formed the afternoon of June 28, near the South Carolina coast.
Elsa - Used
For many, Elsa is a name you think of when it's frozen out. However, this time she took a trip to the tropics, where she formed on July 1.
Fred - Used
Tropical Storm Fred developing on the evening of Aug. 9 just east of the Lesser Antilles.
On Aug. 13, Fred turned into just a remnant low pressure system. However, it will strengthened into a tropical storm again on Aug. 15, making landfall in Florida on Aug. 16.
The remnants of Fred passed just to the northwest of New Jersey on Aug. 18.
Grace - Used
Tropical Storm Grace developed over the Central Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 13.
Henri - Used
Henri formed as a tropical depression on Aug. 15.
Ida - Used
Julian - Used
Kate - Used
Kate developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 28
Larry - Used
Larry developed off the West Coast of Africa on Aug. 31.
Mindy - Used
Nicholas - Done
Nicholas developed in the western Gulf of Mexico on September 12.
Odette - Used
Tropical Storm Odette formed east of Virginia and south of Rhode Island on Sept. 17.
Peter - Used
Tropical Storm Peter developed in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 19.
Rose - Used
Tropical Storm Rose developed on Sept. 19 in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami, this is the third earliest "R" storm since records started in 1851. Only 2020 and 2005 had an "R" storm earlier.
#Rose is now the season's 17th named storm. Only 2005 and 2020 reached "R" by this date since 1851. Also, the name Rose has been in circulation since its introduction in 1979 but has never actually been used! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/VgOwL4Gyjw— Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) September 19, 2021
Sam - In progress
Sam developed in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 22 as a tropical depression, turning into a tropical storm on Sept. 23
Teresa - In progress
Tropical Storm Teresa formed on Sept. 24.
Victor
Wanda
Then what?
In early 2021, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided to end the use of Greek names, after the original Atlantic hurricane list was exhausted. Instead, a supplemental list of tropical cyclone names will be used, going in Latin or Roman alphabetical order (which the English, French and Spanish languages uses).
During the 2020 season, nine tropical systems were named in Greek alphabetical order. They included: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta, Eta, Theta and Iota.
The nine was a part of a record breaking storm system, that saw 30 named storms, besting the previous record of 28 in 2005, the only other time the Greek Alphabet was used. Numerous issues with using the previous format arose. In some countries, the names of the storms sounded too similar to each other, making it easy to misinterpret storm messaging.
Furthermore, the WMO had to grapple with how to retire storm names in the Greek alphabet, which was never done before. The rules stated that a storm using the Greek alphabet could be retired if it was significant enough. However, the storm would be reused if it came up again, adding to the confusion.
Starting in 2021, if one of the supplement storms names is retired, it will be replaced with a storm name of the same letter.
Something in the Air: The 2021 hurricane forecast, from the woman who helped make it
