Weather: Sam churns up the waters, but the sunshine carries into the week

Early clouds will give way to another bright, blue sky and seasonable late September air. Looking forward to the week ahead, expect more sun, with just one day of rain Tuesday. A storm does lurk nearby next weekend, though.

We’ll see clouds give way to sun Sunday morning as an upper-level low-pressure system swings through the area and goes out to sea. It was too dry for any rain to fall here, but there were showers to our northwest overnight. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the mid-50s on the mainland and around 60 at the shore.

Well out to sea, Subtropical Depression Sam (at the time of writing) will become a remnant storm as it journeys north between Bermuda and Nova Scotia. We will still see a higher than usual risk for rip currents, an east swell with wave periods around 9 seconds. If you plan on heading out to the canyons for fishing, there will be higher seas than usual, though nothing extreme.

Back on land, as the September sun shines, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-70s everywhere on a northwest wind. In fact, the shore should be a degree or two warmer than the mainland. That’s because there will be no cooling sea breeze. Plus, the downsloping nature of the winds off the Appalachian Mountains gives the air more time to heat up by the time it reaches the islands.

