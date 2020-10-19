Weather: Rounds of fog to sun for the week ahead, warm air dominates

It’ll be a week more for San Francisco or Los Angeles than Atlantic City or Buena Vista Township over the next couple of days. Rounds of morning fog will turn to sunshine and warm weather as high pressure sits nearby.
Fog, dense in spots, will be around early Tuesday morning. The reason for the fog has to do with a warm air mass going over a relatively colder surface. In this case, the ocean and bays. This condenses the air, creating the low clouds. I wouldn’t be surprised to see drizzle along the shore to start the day. Temperatures will be 10 degrees above average, starting out in the 55- to 60-degree range.
The sunshine will eventually win out. And, between the warm start to the day and this, it will be a little warmer than Monday was. Highs will be around 70 along the shoreline. Mainland Cape May County likely will sit in the low 70s, while the rest of the region will bask in the mid-70s.
Tuesday evening will fall only through the 60s, making outdoor dining a great option, or just a long stroll along the boardwalks.
Again, low clouds and fog will develop after midnight, thickest along the coast. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s inland, with low 60s at the shore.
Wednesday and Thursday will play out pretty much the same way. Early fog will give way to a mostly sunny day. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, mildest at the shore. Afternoon highs will stay firmly in the T-shirt weather category, with low to mid-70s for all.
I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots well inland pop an 80 Thursday afternoon. Even though high pressure is centered in Newfoundland, it’ll be enough to keep away a pair of low-pressure systems that will pass through the Great Lakes. A new high-pressure system will then fill in from New England for Friday. Eventually, this will bring cooler weather, but not here. Expect more 70s to wrap up the week, albeit on the lower side, with a good amount of sunshine. So when you look at the week as a whole, inland morning lows will be more like Charleston, South Carolina, this week (average low in the mid-50s).
At the shore, take a trip down Interstate 95 to Jacksonville, Florida, (average low around 60).
This won’t impact fall foliage too much. It still looks to be a vibrant one but may not peak until early November.
Also, Epsilon, which was a tropical storm at the time of this writing, will pass near Bermuda over the weekend.
There will be no direct impact for us. However, expect high seas — seas should be 6 to 9 feet Friday through the weekend. Also, a southeast swell and a high risk of rip currents will be present.
