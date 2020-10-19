Weather: Rounds of fog to sun for the week ahead, warm air dominates

It’ll be a week more for San Francisco or Los Angeles than Atlantic City or Buena Vista Township over the next couple of days. Rounds of morning fog will turn to sunshine and warm weather as high pressure sits nearby.

U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…

Fog, dense in spots, will be around early Tuesday morning. The reason for the fog has to do with a warm air mass going over a relatively colder surface. In this case, the ocean and bays. This condenses the air, creating the low clouds. I wouldn’t be surprised to see drizzle along the shore to start the day. Temperatures will be 10 degrees above average, starting out in the 55- to 60-degree range.

The sunshine will eventually win out. And, between the warm start to the day and this, it will be a little warmer than Monday was. Highs will be around 70 along the shoreline. Mainland Cape May County likely will sit in the low 70s, while the rest of the region will bask in the mid-70s.

Tuesday evening will fall only through the 60s, making outdoor dining a great option, or just a long stroll along the boardwalks.

Again, low clouds and fog will develop after midnight, thickest along the coast. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s inland, with low 60s at the shore.