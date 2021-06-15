Weather: Rocket launch weather shaky Tuesday but clear, drier week ahead

The NASA rocket launch Tuesday at 7 a.m. from Virginia may be tough to see in South Jersey, if it happens at all. However, clearer, calmer and drier weather will set foot and take hold for the rest of the week.
With the line of showers and storms behind us, we will be dry, but cloud cover will still be present through the morning rush. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s.
While you're keeping a close watch to the sky for severe weather early Tuesday morning, you…
If you look to your southern sky at 7 a.m., a rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, on the Delmarva Peninsula, may be visible through the cloud cover. Look for it 30 to 60 seconds after the rocket launch.
Eventually, northwesterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning low-pressure system will bring in lower dew points, a measure of moisture in the air. We’ll go from the 65- to 70-degree range, just a tick under sticky, to around 60 by the afternoon, just a touch humid.
As we dry out, the sun will come out, too. I expect a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will get to around 80 degrees, even at the shore, where the land breeze will push away the chillier ocean air.
Tuesday evening will be great to spend the longer days with a stroll around the park or tackling some garden work. We’ll slide through the 70s and 60s during the evening. You could comfortably go without the air conditioning overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s in Richland and inland spots, with Long Beach Township and the shore in the low 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will essentially pick up where Tuesday left off. Refreshing Canadian air with a high-pressure system will slowly enforce itself over the area.
Dew points will be in the dry 50s for Wednesday and the crisp 40s for Thursday. Highs will be 75 to 80 degrees, which is pretty much seasonable for this time of the year. I would imagine few complaints, weather wise. The only exception is that the wildfire spread danger will be elevated Thursday with all of that dry air.
The evenings will be fantastic, too. Expect 70s and 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s inland, those of you well in the Pine Barrens will dip into the 40s. That might be for the last time until September. Shore lows will hang around 60 degrees.
High pressure will slide over to Bermuda for Friday. That will set up a “return flow,” essentially, bringing southwest wind. Temperatures will feel more summery.
It’ll be a a great pool or beach day Friday, with highs at or just above 80 everywhere (the shore could reach 80 midday and then slide into the 70s during the afternoon on a sea breeze).
We’ll then sizzle on Saturday if you will be on the mainland. Highs will surge to 90 degrees. A sea breeze should keep it cooler at the shore.
There will be storms sometime Saturday afternoon into Sunday. As of now, it looks like activity holds off until sunset Saturday.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Likely dry with a mix of clouds and sun.
Mostly sunny with lower humidity
A mix of sun and clouds
Filtered sunshine
Mostly dry, with thunderstorms during the evening. Hot inland.
Muggy and stormy, but not a washout.
Sun with a few storms
Support South Jersey journalism at The Press of Atlantic City
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
