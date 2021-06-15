Weather: Rocket launch weather shaky Tuesday but clear, drier week ahead

The NASA rocket launch Tuesday at 7 a.m. from Virginia may be tough to see in South Jersey, if it happens at all. However, clearer, calmer and drier weather will set foot and take hold for the rest of the week.

With the line of showers and storms behind us, we will be dry, but cloud cover will still be present through the morning rush. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s.

If you look to your southern sky at 7 a.m., a rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, on the Delmarva Peninsula, may be visible through the cloud cover. Look for it 30 to 60 seconds after the rocket launch.

Eventually, northwesterly winds around the counter-clockwise spinning low-pressure system will bring in lower dew points, a measure of moisture in the air. We’ll go from the 65- to 70-degree range, just a tick under sticky, to around 60 by the afternoon, just a touch humid.

As we dry out, the sun will come out, too. I expect a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will get to around 80 degrees, even at the shore, where the land breeze will push away the chillier ocean air.