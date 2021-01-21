Weather: Rest of week dry, gusts to 40 mph likely for part of weekend

An Alberta Clipper system is still poised to drop in from Quebec into New England on Friday. Like I said in the last column, we will be dry, though there will be a good amount of clouds around, especially during the morning. A cold front will pass during the afternoon, and then it will turn windy. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Similar to Tuesday, northwest winds 15-20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph will be around. They will continue into the evening, where wind chills will be in the 20s under a mainly clear sky.

Come early Saturday morning, lows will be in the mid- and upper 20s everywhere, but it will feel like the teens. Bundle up.

Winds will be even stronger Saturday out of the north — sustained 20 to 25 mph but gusting to 40 mph. It won’t be the best day for outdoor exercise or taking down the holiday lights, and not just because of the wind.

A cold surge of air will put highs around 35 degrees. Despite the plentiful sunshine, be sure to bring the gloves and the hand warmers, cause the wind will bite.

Sunday will have the same sunshine, same temperatures but less wind. That will make a world of difference for how it feels outside. If you are cooped up inside Saturday, Sunday will be the day to venture out.