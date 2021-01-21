Weather: Rest of week dry, gusts to 40 mph likely for part of weekend

After some snow excitement Wednesday, the rest of the week will be dry, as high pressure influences the region. That high pressure will eventually lead to a windy Friday and Saturday. I’m thinking of monitoring a legitimate risk for snow Tuesday.
First off, a note about Wednesday. Two rounds of showers passed through: one during the early morning and another midday. Both were the same, areas generally north of the Atlantic City Expressway saw a brief period of nonaccumulating snow, while those to the south saw largely rain. The Cape May Bubble holds.
Going back to the forecast, Thursday morning will have a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be cold. Grab the coat, scarf and hat. Morning lows will be in the upper teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore. The coldest low of the season at Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is 24 degrees. We could dip below that Thursday morning.
Temperatures will rise quickly into the 20s and 30s, though, on a westerly wind. High temperatures will get into the mid-40s. So we will go from a below-average start to a seasonable finish.
We’ll drop into the 30s during the evening. As winds turn to the southwest and clouds build in, the cooling will stop. So overnight lows will be in the upper 20s for Cape May Court House and the mainland, with mid-30s along the shore.
An Alberta Clipper system is still poised to drop in from Quebec into New England on Friday. Like I said in the last column, we will be dry, though there will be a good amount of clouds around, especially during the morning. A cold front will pass during the afternoon, and then it will turn windy. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.
Similar to Tuesday, northwest winds 15-20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph will be around. They will continue into the evening, where wind chills will be in the 20s under a mainly clear sky.
Come early Saturday morning, lows will be in the mid- and upper 20s everywhere, but it will feel like the teens. Bundle up.
Winds will be even stronger Saturday out of the north — sustained 20 to 25 mph but gusting to 40 mph. It won’t be the best day for outdoor exercise or taking down the holiday lights, and not just because of the wind.
A cold surge of air will put highs around 35 degrees. Despite the plentiful sunshine, be sure to bring the gloves and the hand warmers, cause the wind will bite.
Sunday will have the same sunshine, same temperatures but less wind. That will make a world of difference for how it feels outside. If you are cooped up inside Saturday, Sunday will be the day to venture out.
Tuesday will be the next time to watch for a storm. Snow lovers, the potential for snow is there. Arctic high pressure will move from Quebec to Bermuda. This will prime the atmosphere with cold air. A low-pressure system will then enter the cold Mid-Atlantic.
Factors like timing (warmer daytime vs. colder nighttime) and strength of the storm will be factors, too. However, this is about as legit a shot as we’ve had this winter.
