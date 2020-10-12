Weather: Remnants of Delta bring rain, some coastal flooding to kick off week

If you look to last Monday, you’ll remember a few early showers.
Well, we’ll have a few showers to start this Monday, and then some. It will be a soaker in the region as the remnants of Delta will move through.
Heavy rain from the overnight hours will continue into Monday morning as a strong, southeast wind blows around 15-20 mph sustained. Carry the rain gear. The center of the low-pressure system will be in Virginia and painstakingly ride up the coast with tide.
Heavy rain will last until midday. Expect more moderate rain for the rest of the daytime hours.
About 1¼ to 2½ inches of rain will be likely by Monday night.
However, flooding should be kept to a minimum, just a few areas of roadway flooding. You should give yourself a few extra minutes for driving around Monday. This is falling over a 24-hour period, so it will be a beneficial rain more than anything else. Flash flood guidance by the National Weather Service says we’d need 4 to 6 inches of rain in a 6-hour period to get stream and creek flooding. We won’t be seeing that.
In terms of coastal flooding, southeast winds will quickly pile water up along the seas. Tidal anomalies will be near 2 feet. However, only minor-stage coastal flooding will be likely during the p.m. high tide. We can thank the moon phase for that. We’re in a waning crescent phase, which brings naturally lower tides.
Expect high temperatures to be just shy of 70 degrees — seasonable. There will be a lot of warm air aloft, though. If it were sunny, we’d likely be making a run at 80 degrees.
There will be a few showers Monday evening. I believe the second half of the night will be dry. This will help anything that needs draining.
Temperatures will fall slowly through the 60s. It’ll be a pretty similar feel to how Saturday night was. It might not be warm enough for the air conditioning, but it may be tough sleeping with the windows open, given how damp it is.
Tuesday is looking drier. The remnant storm and the cold front won’t meet up at all. So, we will be dry until the cold front passes, which will already be fairly weak in our area.
Scattered morning showers will be around, with a good number of us dry. Then we’ll break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, perfect for getting out and about.
Winds will turn to the north, reducing the coastal flooding threat to zero for the day.
Otherwise, the forecast is pretty easy for the rest of the week. High pressure will dominate Wednesday and Thursday, which will feature plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be great to leave the windows open while sleeping.
Our next shot of rain will come Friday.
