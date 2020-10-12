Weather: Remnants of Delta bring rain, some coastal flooding to kick off week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Find your high tide times here In South Jersey, Atlantic Ocean high tides are within a half hour of each other. However, ba…

Expect high temperatures to be just shy of 70 degrees — seasonable. There will be a lot of warm air aloft, though. If it were sunny, we’d likely be making a run at 80 degrees.

There will be a few showers Monday evening. I believe the second half of the night will be dry. This will help anything that needs draining.

Temperatures will fall slowly through the 60s. It’ll be a pretty similar feel to how Saturday night was. It might not be warm enough for the air conditioning, but it may be tough sleeping with the windows open, given how damp it is.

Tuesday is looking drier. The remnant storm and the cold front won’t meet up at all. So, we will be dry until the cold front passes, which will already be fairly weak in our area.

Scattered morning showers will be around, with a good number of us dry. Then we’ll break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, perfect for getting out and about.

Winds will turn to the north, reducing the coastal flooding threat to zero for the day.

U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…