Weather: Records highs possible for the weekend, here's how warm that means

If it weren't for the half barren trees, you'd think this was a late September weekend in South Jersey. Our first record high temperatures since June 2 will threaten to fall either Saturday and Sunday, with rounds of fog in between at night.

It will be a mild morning, with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s inland and mid-50s at the shore, but also a foggy one. Visibilities under a quarter mile will be likely again in spots, so give yourself extra driving time. By 10 a.m., though, we'll break for plentiful sunshine and an absolutely great day to be outside. I still have a high temperature of 72 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, that would tie the record for the date, where records go back to 1943. At the shore, we'll be in the upper 60s, and our official station at Sen. Frank S. Farley in Atlantic City should be record-free Saturday.

Fog will creep back in Saturday evening. Still, it will be lovely to dine outside or sit on the porch, watching the world go by. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s during the evening. Overnight, we'll be similar to Friday night — upper 40s in Egg Harbor Township, to mid-50s in Longport and the shore.

