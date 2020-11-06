Weather: Records highs possible for the weekend, here's how warm that means

If it weren't for the half barren trees, you'd think this was a late September weekend in South Jersey. Our first record high temperatures since June 2 will threaten to fall either Saturday and Sunday, with rounds of fog in between at night.
It will be a mild morning, with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s inland and mid-50s at the shore, but also a foggy one. Visibilities under a quarter mile will be likely again in spots, so give yourself extra driving time. By 10 a.m., though, we'll break for plentiful sunshine and an absolutely great day to be outside. I still have a high temperature of 72 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, that would tie the record for the date, where records go back to 1943. At the shore, we'll be in the upper 60s, and our official station at Sen. Frank S. Farley in Atlantic City should be record-free Saturday.
Oct. 30 Update: Fall foliage has worked over much of the state, but, alas, it will be far so…
Fog will creep back in Saturday evening. Still, it will be lovely to dine outside or sit on the porch, watching the world go by. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s during the evening. Overnight, we'll be similar to Friday night — upper 40s in Egg Harbor Township, to mid-50s in Longport and the shore.
Support Local Journalism
It will be the same old (warm) song and dance for Sunday. Fog hangs around in spots until late morning, breaking for plentiful sunshine. High pressure will sit to our south, blowing in a westerly wind. The sea breeze should get pinned back enough to keep both the shore and inland spots in the 70- to- 75-degree range. A.C. International should break a record high. I have a high of 73, while the record is 72.
Take into account both weekend days and it feels more like South Carolina than South Jersey. The average high for Charleston, as snow birds may know, is 72 degrees this weekend. All we're missing are the palm trees.
Sunday evening will continue with the mild times, falling through the 60s during the evening as a moonlit sky gets masked by ground fog in spots. Overnight, it'll be generally in the 50- to- 55-degree range.
I bumped up temperatures for a dry Monday as winds now look to be more westerly, rather than a maritime southeasterly direction. Similar to Sunday, expect highs in the low 70s inland, though the record high at A.C. International is 76 degrees. At the shore, it'll be mighty fine, in the upper 60s.
Highs at or above 70 will continue until Veterans' Day (Wednesday).
Our next round of rain will come either Veterans' Day or Thursday. As the National Weather Service points out, something called precipitable water values (PWATs), a measure of moisture in a column of air (in inches) will be over 2 inches for a few hours. That would break November records, as any values over 2 inches means tropical downpours are likely, a very unusual circumstance in our corner of the world this time of year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.