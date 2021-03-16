Weather: Record setting dry streak ends with weak storm Tuesday

March’s longest dry streak at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City will come to an end Tuesday, as a weak storm system brings a few showers, perhaps with snow, to the region. Another, bigger, storm will then arrive Thursday and Friday.

We’ll start off Tuesday morning dry, with a thickening blanket of clouds developing. On the mainland, expect temperatures to be around 30 degrees. On the islands, it’ll be around 32 degrees.

Temperatures will only slowly rise throughout the day and clouds continue to thicken. In the atmosphere, a bone-dry, high-pressure system will wage war against an approaching storm system from the southwest.

Here’s how it will play out. There will be plenty of moisture aloft. However, given the really dry air, the high-pressure system will bring to the surface, rain or snow will evaporate before reaching the ground during the morning and midday. I won’t rule out a shower then. However, bank on it being dry.

