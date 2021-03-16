Weather: Record setting dry streak ends with weak storm Tuesday

March’s longest dry streak at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City will come to an end Tuesday, as a weak storm system brings a few showers, perhaps with snow, to the region. Another, bigger, storm will then arrive Thursday and Friday.
We’ll start off Tuesday morning dry, with a thickening blanket of clouds developing. On the mainland, expect temperatures to be around 30 degrees. On the islands, it’ll be around 32 degrees.
Temperatures will only slowly rise throughout the day and clouds continue to thicken. In the atmosphere, a bone-dry, high-pressure system will wage war against an approaching storm system from the southwest.
As much of southeastern New Jersey basks under the sunshine of the 14th straight rain and sn…
Here’s how it will play out. There will be plenty of moisture aloft. However, given the really dry air, the high-pressure system will bring to the surface, rain or snow will evaporate before reaching the ground during the morning and midday. I won’t rule out a shower then. However, bank on it being dry.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., rain showers will begin from Cape May up to Long Beach Island. For most of us, it will start as rain. However, those of you north of the White Horse Pike, Little Egg Harbor Township or Port Republic, for example, snow may briefly fall for an hour or two before going to rain. If it does snow, it will only coat the grass. We have the strong March sun and temperatures 40 to 45 degrees for the afternoon, which is not a good combination for snow to stick.
The National Weather Service will make a major change in 2024 that will discontinue the use …
It won’t be a washout for the afternoon, but there will be showers. This will continue into the evening, ending around midnight. Rainfall totals will be light, less than 0.10 of an inch for many of us. Overnight, we’ll partially clear out. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s, fairly seasonable for this time of the year.
With no real high pressure around Wednesday, it will be a dry day, but not a very sunny one. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with light winds. It’ll be comfortable to be out and about though. High temperatures will sit in the low 50s inland, with around 50 readings at the shore.
Wednesday night will see clouds on the rise again. We’ll slowly fall through the 40s during the evening. Overnight, we’ll bottom out in the upper 30s on the mainland and around 40 at the shore.
A stronger low-pressure system will pass through the area Thursday and Friday. High pressure will try to block it Thursday, but the results will be futile. Rain will start between 8 and 11 a.m. Winds will pick up from the southeast with time. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph and coastal flooding will be possible during the Thursday p.m. high tide.
Essentially, Thursday will be a washout. As low pressure moves over New Jersey, colder air will funnel in on a northeast wind. Steady rain will turn to showers overnight.
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.