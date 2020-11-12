Weather: Record rainfall threatens Thursday as record warmth fades away

We’ll be trading record heat for record rain as we go into Thursday.
A series of low pressure systems will ride along a cold front slowly moving offshore, bringing a near washout, as cooler weather settles in.
A near-record dome of high pressure since late last week has made November the new September…
Periods of rain will be the main story for our Thursday. A cold front will be just offshore at sunrise Thursday morning, and while there is plenty of dry air to the west of it, weak areas of low pressure will keep riding along that front, bringing back moisture into the area for the day.
As a result, Thursday is a washout. You will find an hour or two of dry time throughout the day, but pointing to that will be hard, except to say that after 2 and 4 p.m., we will be dry outside of sprinkles.
The most amount of dry time should be west of a line from Stafford Township to Mullica Township to Bridgeton. The wettest areas will be along the shore in Cape May and Atlantic counties.
Rain will be heavy at times. Luckily, flooding problems should be limited, due to the recent dry stretch and the sandy soil. Flash flood guidance for streams and creeks show you’d need 3 to 4 inches in six hours for widespread issues.
We won’t be near there, but rainfall totals of 0.75 to 2 inches of rain will be likely. Lower Cape May County will see the most, getting lighter as you move to the northwest. Atlantic City International Airport’s record rainfall is 1.73 inches, set in 2006. It will be in the realm of possibility that this goes down, transitioning from record warmth to record rain.
Also unusual will be the temperatures for the day. We’ll have our highest temperatures near midnight, which will be in the mid- to upper 60s. We’ll then fall into the 50s for much of the day as the cold front moves through.
Thursday night will be cloudy, cool and still a bit damp. The dry air will have worked into the upper levels of the atmosphere but not to us on the ground yet. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s on the mainland, with mid-50s at the shore.
Friday will be a slowly improving day. Expect a cloudy morning, some sunshine for the afternoon and then a mainly clear sky during the evening.
For the first time in over a week, it’ll actually feel like November. High temperatures will be at or just above 60 degrees.
Friday evening will require a light jacket if you will be headed to high school football or dining outdoors. It will be comfortable by mid-November standards, in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s everywhere, highest along the shore, moderated by water temperatures in the 50s.
The weekend is trending drier. Saturday was always looking dry, though on the cool side, in the mid-50s. It looks like a cold front will hold off from bringing rain Sunday. Rather, it should arrive early Monday.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Periods of rain, heavy at times. Rain ends 2 to 4 p.m.
Morning clouds to partial afternoon sun. Likely dry.
Partly sunny and cooler.
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Rain develops overnight.
Showers, mainly during the morning.
Partly sunny and windy.
Early fog turns to a cloudy day. Rain develops 5 to 7 p.m. Record warmth possible.
