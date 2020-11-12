Weather: Record rainfall threatens Thursday as record warmth fades away

We’ll be trading record heat for record rain as we go into Thursday.

A series of low pressure systems will ride along a cold front slowly moving offshore, bringing a near washout, as cooler weather settles in.

+3 November's been feeling more like September, with record highs A near-record dome of high pressure since late last week has made November the new September…

Periods of rain will be the main story for our Thursday. A cold front will be just offshore at sunrise Thursday morning, and while there is plenty of dry air to the west of it, weak areas of low pressure will keep riding along that front, bringing back moisture into the area for the day.

As a result, Thursday is a washout. You will find an hour or two of dry time throughout the day, but pointing to that will be hard, except to say that after 2 and 4 p.m., we will be dry outside of sprinkles.

The most amount of dry time should be west of a line from Stafford Township to Mullica Township to Bridgeton. The wettest areas will be along the shore in Cape May and Atlantic counties.

Rain will be heavy at times. Luckily, flooding problems should be limited, due to the recent dry stretch and the sandy soil. Flash flood guidance for streams and creeks show you’d need 3 to 4 inches in six hours for widespread issues.

