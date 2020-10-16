Weather: Rain's gone, sun, king tide, in for weekend ahead

Lows will range from the mid-30s in places like Vineland to the upper 30s in Absecon. The shore will be in the upper 40s — all below average. Regardless, it will be chilly.

Frost should dissipate by 9 a.m. Winds will flip to the southeast, which will warm us up, aided by the sunshine. Temperatures will jump into the mid- to upper 60s for highs, very pleasant for mid-October standards. In the sun, a T-shirt should do.

The king tide will come during the Sunday morning high tide. It’s the highest astronomically (highest naturally occurring) tide of the year. Without any influence on the weather, tidal heights sit only a few inches below flood stage. With a light southeast wind, that will push most of the shoreline into just minor flood stage for the a.m. high tide. Up to 6 inches of floodwater can be on roadways, though most should just have puddles.

U.S. weather forecasting to improve with new model upgrade Late last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made a significant upgr…

Sunday night will see high pressure move into Atlantic Canada. We’ll still be well in its influence, though, so it will be dry. Temperatures won’t be as chilly, so no frost. Temps in the 60s and 50s will be the case during the evening. Morning lows Monday will be in the mid-40s inland, sitting just around 50 at the shore.