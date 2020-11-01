 Skip to main content
Weather: Rain, storms for part of Sunday, up to 45 mph gusts into Monday
Zeta

Heavy rain, strong winds along Atlantic City boardwalk Friday Oct 30, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Temperatures will warm up from what they were on Halloween as we fall back into standard time Sunday.

However, rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be present for the second half of the day. Whipping winds will transition us back into another chilly day Monday.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be jacket-territory for the mainland; upper 30s will be where we should start on the mainland. At the shore, we’ll be in the 40s. We’ll take full advantage of the earlier sunrise with peeks of early sun. However, we’ll quickly fade behind clouds.

Make sure to focus any outdoor exercise or work to the morning. After 1 to 3 p.m., rain will begin, as temperatures peak in the low 60s. It will be a quick but potent shot of rain. Even thunderstorms will be possible south of the Atlantic City Expressway. A strong southwest wind will kick up, too, gusting to 30 mph inland and 40 mph at the shore. If you do get a thunderstorm, then gusts of up to 45 mph will be likely anywhere. That could cause power outages and downed tree branches.

The steady rain will end between 4 and 6 p.m. However, a cold front will bring isolated, heavier showers between 8 and 11 p.m. Rainfall totals generally will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, locally 1 inch in any thunderstorm.

After that, winds will flip to the northwest and howl, pouring in another round of cold Canadian air. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s during the evening with gusts again 35-40 mph. Morning lows Monday will sit around 32 in Hammonton and inland spots, with Harvey Cedars and the shore in the upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 27- to 32-degree range, though. Winter jackets will be needed.

Winds will continue into a mostly sunny Monday morning, which will quickly mix with a healthy amount of clouds.

I wouldn’t rule out a gust of up to 50 mph at the shore. Eventually, incoming high pressure will weaken the pressure gradient and relax winds during the afternoon. Still, expect wind chills around 40 during the day with highs in the upper 40s.

With a light wind, clear sky and low dew points, we will have the perfect ingredients for radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space. Low temperatures as we head into Election Day will again hover around the 32 mark on the mainland, with the milder waters keeping the shore a little less wintry.

Election Day will be a great day if you’ll be able to walk to a polling place. (I have some fond memories of walking the three blocks to my polling place when I was younger.) High pressure will dominate the landscape, keeping us no dimmer than mostly sunny throughout the day. With no real warm air in the system, though, we’ll stay on the chilly side. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

