Weather: Rain, storms for part of Sunday, up to 45 mph gusts into Monday

Temperatures will warm up from what they were on Halloween as we fall back into standard time Sunday.

However, rain and even a few rumbles of thunder will be present for the second half of the day. Whipping winds will transition us back into another chilly day Monday.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be jacket-territory for the mainland; upper 30s will be where we should start on the mainland. At the shore, we’ll be in the 40s. We’ll take full advantage of the earlier sunrise with peeks of early sun. However, we’ll quickly fade behind clouds.

Make sure to focus any outdoor exercise or work to the morning. After 1 to 3 p.m., rain will begin, as temperatures peak in the low 60s. It will be a quick but potent shot of rain. Even thunderstorms will be possible south of the Atlantic City Expressway. A strong southwest wind will kick up, too, gusting to 30 mph inland and 40 mph at the shore. If you do get a thunderstorm, then gusts of up to 45 mph will be likely anywhere. That could cause power outages and downed tree branches.

+4 The South Jersey fall foliage forecast, and current conditions Oct. 30 Update: Fall foliage has worked over much of the state, but, alas, it will be far so…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The steady rain will end between 4 and 6 p.m. However, a cold front will bring isolated, heavier showers between 8 and 11 p.m. Rainfall totals generally will be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, locally 1 inch in any thunderstorm.