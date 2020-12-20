Weather: Rain, snow showers Sunday as coastal storm clips the region

A mix of rain and snow showers Sunday afternoon will turn to plain rain for the rest of the day, as a weak coastal storm moves nearby. Monday will be dry during the day, but another system looks to bring another round of rain and snow showers at night. Temperatures will then warm up, as a storm system awaits for Christmas.

It will be a cloudy, chilly, damp start to the day. Morning lows will be in the low 20s on the mainland, with upper 20s at the shore.

If you want to tackle anything outside, the morning will be the time to do it. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., precipitation will start. Despite temperatures above freezing, snow may mix in with the rain initially. While this would be more snow than what many of us saw in last week’s nor’easter (next to nothing), I don’t expect any of this to stick. Essentially, it’ll just be a wet afternoon, especially near the shore. Highs will be at or just above 40 degrees.

Rain will be its steadiest in Cape May County. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena, I’d expect just a shower or two with plenty of dry time.