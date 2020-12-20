Weather: Rain, snow showers Sunday as coastal storm clips the region

A mix of rain and snow showers Sunday afternoon will turn to plain rain for the rest of the day, as a weak coastal storm moves nearby. Monday will be dry during the day, but another system looks to bring another round of rain and snow showers at night. Temperatures will then warm up, as a storm system awaits for Christmas.
It will be a cloudy, chilly, damp start to the day. Morning lows will be in the low 20s on the mainland, with upper 20s at the shore.
If you want to tackle anything outside, the morning will be the time to do it. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., precipitation will start. Despite temperatures above freezing, snow may mix in with the rain initially. While this would be more snow than what many of us saw in last week’s nor’easter (next to nothing), I don’t expect any of this to stick. Essentially, it’ll just be a wet afternoon, especially near the shore. Highs will be at or just above 40 degrees.
Rain will be its steadiest in Cape May County. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena, I’d expect just a shower or two with plenty of dry time.
Showers will end by 7 to 9 p.m. everywhere. Then, we’ll slowly let go of the clouds. Temperatures will stay above freezing for much, if not all, of the night. Therefore, I don’t expect many wet areas to freeze. Egg Harbor City and the mainland will be around 30 degrees, while Sea Isle City and the shore will be in the upper 30s.
Support Local Journalism
A brief injection of high pressure will keep Monday dry. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will finally rebound to seasonable levels, hovering in the mid-40s for afternoon highs.
Clouds will then make a return late in the day, as an Alberta Clipper system moves through the Great Lakes and into New Jersey. Most of this will stay to the north. However, a rain or snow shower can pass from around midnight through sunrise Tuesday. With temperatures falling through the 40s during the evening and the 30s overnight, any snow that falls will not accumulate. However, those itching for snow may get their wish.
Unfortunately, for those wanting to see the Great Conjunction on Monday night, where Jupiter and Saturn appear closest in the sky to us here on Earth, a cloudy sky will prevent us from doing so.
This weekend and early next week will bring us the climax of the most remarkable sky event o…
While we’ll miss out on the closest approach, the next couple of nights will provide us the opportunity to see it. A sprawling high pressure will extend its reach into our area Tuesday and continue through Christmas Eve. That will bring clear nights and a sunny sky Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will bump up a little more, into the upper 40s.
For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a large storm will sweep through the Northeast. Strong winds, heavy rain and even thunderstorms will be possible for part of the holiday.
WATCH: All about snow and ice removal with the Atlantic County DPW
Subscribe to Something in the Air podcast, wherever you get your podcasts
LISTEN: All about snow and ice removal with the Atlantic County DPW
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.