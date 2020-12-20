 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather: Rain, snow showers Sunday as coastal storm clips the region
0 comments
top story

Weather: Rain, snow showers Sunday as coastal storm clips the region

{{featured_button_text}}
December 17 Joe Margate
Joe Martucci

A mix of rain and snow showers Sunday afternoon will turn to plain rain for the rest of the day, as a weak coastal storm moves nearby. Monday will be dry during the day, but another system looks to bring another round of rain and snow showers at night. Temperatures will then warm up, as a storm system awaits for Christmas.

It will be a cloudy, chilly, damp start to the day. Morning lows will be in the low 20s on the mainland, with upper 20s at the shore.

If you want to tackle anything outside, the morning will be the time to do it. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., precipitation will start. Despite temperatures above freezing, snow may mix in with the rain initially. While this would be more snow than what many of us saw in last week’s nor’easter (next to nothing), I don’t expect any of this to stick. Essentially, it’ll just be a wet afternoon, especially near the shore. Highs will be at or just above 40 degrees.

Rain will be its steadiest in Cape May County. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena, I’d expect just a shower or two with plenty of dry time.

Showers will end by 7 to 9 p.m. everywhere. Then, we’ll slowly let go of the clouds. Temperatures will stay above freezing for much, if not all, of the night. Therefore, I don’t expect many wet areas to freeze. Egg Harbor City and the mainland will be around 30 degrees, while Sea Isle City and the shore will be in the upper 30s.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A brief injection of high pressure will keep Monday dry. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will finally rebound to seasonable levels, hovering in the mid-40s for afternoon highs.

Clouds will then make a return late in the day, as an Alberta Clipper system moves through the Great Lakes and into New Jersey. Most of this will stay to the north. However, a rain or snow shower can pass from around midnight through sunrise Tuesday. With temperatures falling through the 40s during the evening and the 30s overnight, any snow that falls will not accumulate. However, those itching for snow may get their wish.

Unfortunately, for those wanting to see the Great Conjunction on Monday night, where Jupiter and Saturn appear closest in the sky to us here on Earth, a cloudy sky will prevent us from doing so.

While we’ll miss out on the closest approach, the next couple of nights will provide us the opportunity to see it. A sprawling high pressure will extend its reach into our area Tuesday and continue through Christmas Eve. That will bring clear nights and a sunny sky Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will bump up a little more, into the upper 40s.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, a large storm will sweep through the Northeast. Strong winds, heavy rain and even thunderstorms will be possible for part of the holiday.

AccuWeather Dec. 24
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News