Weather: Rain returns for the rest of the week, but Wedneday's not a washout

It did not rain Tuesday at Atlantic City International Airport, so our consecutive-days-of-rain streak will end. However, a new streak will likely start Wednesday and carry us through the end of the week.
Wednesday will be a mostly dry day in South Jersey. We’ll start off with some sunshine. Temperatures will begin in the 40s on the mainland and right around 50 at the shore.
Clouds will slowly thicken as the day goes on. Eventually, rain showers will move in from the west, but not until 3 to 5 p.m.
So if you have outdoor work or want to go for a run, you’ll have plenty of time to do so. The earlier, the better, of course. Even still, during and after the start time, raindrops will be few and far between. High temperatures will be between 60 and 65 degrees on a southwesterly wind that will turn south with time.
Rain showers will increase in coverage during the evening. Then, after midnight, expect periods of rain as low pressure moves off the Delmarva Peninsula coast and strengthens. Areas of roadway flooding from the rain in a few spots, but no coastal flooding will be likely for the night. Overnight lows will sit right around 50 degrees.
The storm system will wrap itself up as it moves very slowly to the east Thursday. The result will be more rain for Thursday, but not a complete washout in the sense that it will rain all day.
Rather, expect steady rain until about 2 p.m. Then, spotty showers will be around afterward, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. While after-school sports will be dry, the ground could be quite soggy, so take that into consideration when making plans. Southerly winds will turn northwest, and we’ll sit right around average, 60 degrees, for highs.
By 8 p.m., we will be dry. It will be a damp, cloudy night as below-freezing air in the first few thousand feet of the atmosphere will work in (more on that later). Lows will get to the upper 40s in Dennis Township and mainland spots, with Sea Isle City and the shore in the low 50s.
The sun will show itself at times Friday. Most likely, this will be early and late in the day. As that cool air moves in, though, we usually get clouds. High temperatures will be below average, in the mid-50s, on this otherwise dry day.
With low pressure hanging around Cape May, and that cold air moving in, New England will likely wind up needing the snow shovels for this mid-April day. Two to 4 inches of snow in Albany, New York, and Worcester, Massachusetts, will be likely. For the record, this is not rare, but it’s still unusual for them, especially when the snow accumulates this time of year.
Looking toward the weekend, expect a dry one, with below to seasonable temperatures. Saturday will be the nicer looking of the two weekend days, with plenty of sunshine.
{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”}Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247
Twitter: @ACPressMartucci{/div}{/div}
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.