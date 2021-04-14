Weather: Rain returns for the rest of the week, but Wedneday's not a washout

Rather, expect steady rain until about 2 p.m. Then, spotty showers will be around afterward, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. While after-school sports will be dry, the ground could be quite soggy, so take that into consideration when making plans. Southerly winds will turn northwest, and we’ll sit right around average, 60 degrees, for highs.

By 8 p.m., we will be dry. It will be a damp, cloudy night as below-freezing air in the first few thousand feet of the atmosphere will work in (more on that later). Lows will get to the upper 40s in Dennis Township and mainland spots, with Sea Isle City and the shore in the low 50s.

The sun will show itself at times Friday. Most likely, this will be early and late in the day. As that cool air moves in, though, we usually get clouds. High temperatures will be below average, in the mid-50s, on this otherwise dry day.

With low pressure hanging around Cape May, and that cold air moving in, New England will likely wind up needing the snow shovels for this mid-April day. Two to 4 inches of snow in Albany, New York, and Worcester, Massachusetts, will be likely. For the record, this is not rare, but it’s still unusual for them, especially when the snow accumulates this time of year.

Looking toward the weekend, expect a dry one, with below to seasonable temperatures. Saturday will be the nicer looking of the two weekend days, with plenty of sunshine.

{div class=”_rp_g”}{div class=”_rp_h ms-font-color-neutralPrimary ms-font-l ms-font-weight-regular”} Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPressMartucci {/div}{/div}

