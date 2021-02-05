Weather: Rain Friday, then tracking snow, rain from coastal storm graze

As I (and any meteorologist) often say, a shift of 50 miles in the track of the low will make all the difference. Well, here we are. It does look like we’ll have a nor’easter Sunday. However, it will be much faster to move out than the four-day-long one we just had. Here are the details.

How will this storm happen?

A leftover piece of moisture from Friday’s cold front will hang around on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Saturday. Eventually, that will wander over to the Atlantic Coast, where it will quickly move to the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday.

Meanwhile, a storm will move out of Alberta on Friday, dive into the mid-South on Saturday and then move toward that other storm at night. How they interact will ultimately determine our outcome.

Timing

The storm should hit South Jersey between Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. However, how long you see precipitation will vary based on where you are. For the shore, anticipate from early Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena Vista Township, it may not start until late morning. This may only last a few hours, if that.

Coastal flooding