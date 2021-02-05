Weather: Rain Friday, then tracking snow, rain from coastal storm graze

It won’t be a washout, but there will be showers to contend with Friday as a storm system passes through. Saturday will then be a sunny lull before a few changes in the forecast mean at least part of South Jersey will deal with a nor’easter Sunday, bringing rain, wind and even some snow.
Rain showers will be everywhere by 7 a.m. Friday, associated with a long cold front that will stretch from Quebec to Florida. Temperatures have been warming overnight. As a result, we will be in the mid-30s to start out the day, leading to all rain.
Rain showers will be around through the morning, ending between noon and 2 p.m. Even during the morning and midday, it will not be a washout. Rainfall totals should be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. High temperatures will surge into the upper 40s as the rain ends, thanks to a southerly wind blowing, which will be gusty at times.
We’ll see a mainly clear sky Friday evening. Winds will turn to the northwest before the cold front passes. We’ll make a pretty quick drop into the 30s. Then, we’ll drop below freezing by midnight on the mainland, in the early morning for the shore. This will lead to some icy areas from the day’s rain. Lows will ultimately be in the mid- to upper 20s.
Moving into Saturday, there will be sun, especially during the morning. High pressure will briefly pass through. This will be the pick of the weekend days, with highs in the 40s.
As I (and any meteorologist) often say, a shift of 50 miles in the track of the low will make all the difference. Well, here we are. It does look like we’ll have a nor’easter Sunday. However, it will be much faster to move out than the four-day-long one we just had. Here are the details.
How will this storm happen?
A leftover piece of moisture from Friday’s cold front will hang around on the Gulf Coast of Florida on Saturday. Eventually, that will wander over to the Atlantic Coast, where it will quickly move to the north-northeast Saturday night into Sunday.
Meanwhile, a storm will move out of Alberta on Friday, dive into the mid-South on Saturday and then move toward that other storm at night. How they interact will ultimately determine our outcome.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
Timing
The storm should hit South Jersey between Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon. However, how long you see precipitation will vary based on where you are. For the shore, anticipate from early Sunday morning to early Sunday afternoon. If you’re in Bridgeton or Buena Vista Township, it may not start until late morning. This may only last a few hours, if that.
Coastal flooding
Minor-stage flooding will be possible with the Sunday p.m. high tide. Given the quarter moon, astronomical tides will be lower. There will be northeast winds, and they will be strong. However, they won’t be long-lasting and will turn to the northwest Sunday night.
Will it snow?
It’s the million-dollar question. Yes, I do see snow falling. However, given the daytime timing and marginal temperatures (at or just above freezing), it should be limited to grassy or colder surfaces.
Likely, when precipitation is light, it will be rain. When it’s heavy, it will be snow. I’d expect more rain than snow for those in Cape May County.
What do we not know yet?
I still need to figure out an exact snow forecast. Also, the position of the low will be key to how much of the storm you see. It’s entirely possible that places well inland, such as Bridgeton or Buena Vista, will be dry.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A few rain showers 5 to 7 a.m. to noon to 2 p.m. Windy from the south.
A mix of sun and clouds.
Looking for periods of snow and rain from early morning through early afternoon. Tidal flooding possible.
Partly sunny
Rain showers likely, but not a washout.
Mostly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
