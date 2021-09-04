Weather: Rain chances decrease further for Labor Day weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The evening will be very nice as well, great for anything outdoors, whether it’s sitting on the porch or spending one of our last summer nights out on the town. It will be in the 70s during the evening. Clouds will increase a bit as a warm front pushes through the area. Winds will turn to the south as well. This will bump up dew points, which will raise the floor on how low the air temperature will go. We’ll be in the low 60s for lows inland, with upper 60s at the shore.

Sunday has been the only day I’ve highlighted this holiday weekend for rain. That’s looking less likely now, and it wasn’t a given for everyone anyway. Showers will be present from 3 to 11 p.m. However, they will be isolated in nature. Most areas will be dry, but if you do get a shower, it will pass quickly.

In short, don’t cancel out any outdoor afternoon or evening plans unless you really want to play it safe. If you do want to move it, you’ll have plenty of dry time this weekend to do it.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on the mainland and shore on a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Dew points will be in the mid-60s. You’ll feel the moisture, but it won’t be sticky.