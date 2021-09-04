Weather: Rain chances decrease further for Labor Day weekend

The likelihood for rain Sunday has decreased, leading to an even better chance that our Labor Day weekend will be just fine and much different than our Memorial Day weekend.
High pressure will be overhead Saturday, leading to ample sunshine and low dew points again. We’ll start off a little chilly. Expect temperatures around 50 inland to start the day, with even a few 40s sneaking in well into the Pine Barrens. The beach towns will sit just around 60.
We’ll have a mostly sunny Saturday. Winds will be light and variable in the morning. Expect a light onshore wind at the shore during the afternoon, while those west of the Garden State Parkway will have a light westerly wind. High temperatures will hover right around the 80-degree mark, slightly cooler at the shore. However, only slightly. With water temperatures well into the 70s, the coast can’t cool off all that much.
The evening will be very nice as well, great for anything outdoors, whether it’s sitting on the porch or spending one of our last summer nights out on the town. It will be in the 70s during the evening. Clouds will increase a bit as a warm front pushes through the area. Winds will turn to the south as well. This will bump up dew points, which will raise the floor on how low the air temperature will go. We’ll be in the low 60s for lows inland, with upper 60s at the shore.
Sunday has been the only day I’ve highlighted this holiday weekend for rain. That’s looking less likely now, and it wasn’t a given for everyone anyway. Showers will be present from 3 to 11 p.m. However, they will be isolated in nature. Most areas will be dry, but if you do get a shower, it will pass quickly.
In short, don’t cancel out any outdoor afternoon or evening plans unless you really want to play it safe. If you do want to move it, you’ll have plenty of dry time this weekend to do it.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on the mainland and shore on a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Dew points will be in the mid-60s. You’ll feel the moisture, but it won’t be sticky.
Overnight, the sky will slowly clear out as winds switch to the drying, westerly direction. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Deerfield and the inland spots, with low 70s for North Wildwood and the shore.
That will take us to Labor Day itself, our last day of the peak summer season. For some of you, this may be your last trip to the sea and sand. You’ll be delivered a very good day for it. Early clouds will turn into sunshine for the afternoon as the winds continue to blow from the west. That means a land breeze for us all. Expect highs in the low 80s.
