Weather: 'Progressive' pattern means flip-flopping between wet, dry days

The fog will turn to sunshine Monday. When we get the sun, we’ll turn warm. We’ll go well into the 60s for highs, about 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Monday night should be dry but on the cloudy side. Like a blanket, it will keep the heat on the day toward the ground and not have it escape to outer space. It’ll be comfortable for outdoor dining during the evening, with temperatures sliding through the 60s. Overnight, we’ll be in the 50s.

A cold front will slice through Tuesday, but most of the day should be dry. Overnight, it appears high pressure will eat up most of this rain. As a result, expect a dry morning. Showers will start between 2 and 4 p.m. Outdoor projects can still get done if you have some tolerance to rain, though. Showers will continue into the evening, with highs 60 to 65 degrees.

High pressure will slide in from the west, kicking out the rain by sunrise Wednesday. High pressure will be fast to get out of our way but hang on long enough for a dry, crisp fall day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The forecast will be murky for Thursday into Friday. There will be rain, likely heavy at times. Strong onshore winds and coastal flooding will be possible, too. As of now, Thursday still looks to be the wetter day.